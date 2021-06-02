Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nisha Rawal accepts she has bipolar disorder: 'But I am not a psycho. I am not ashamed about it'
tv

Nisha Rawal accepts she has bipolar disorder: 'But I am not a psycho. I am not ashamed about it'

Actor Nisha Rawal held a press conference on Tuesday evening, to address reports of a fight with her husband Karan Mehra.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Nisha Rawal said in her press conference that she indeed was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Actor Nisha Rawal held a press conference on Tuesday evening to share her side of things amid reports of domestic violence. Her husband, actor Karan Mehra was arrested and later released on bail after she filed a complaint of physical assault against him on Monday.

Karan, in multiple media interviews, spoke about how Nisha had herself hit her head against the wall and threatened to 'ruin' his life with false allegations. He had also said that Nisha was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had a 'violent anger streak'.

In her press conference, Nisha said that she indeed was diagnosed with bipolar disorder but was 'not a psycho'. "Bipolar is a mood disorder which happens due to extreme trauma and it’s genetic sometimes. I was diagnosed with bipolarity and I am not going to lie about it as I am not ashamed about it. But I am not a psycho, it is a mood disorder. And you all know how balanced I am. I create content for the web, I make videos and write about things. I don’t have to prove anything," she said.

Also read: Rohan Mehra 'shocked' by Karan Mehra's arrest: 'Never seen him lose temper or raise his voice'

She said that she had a miscarriage in 2014 and Karan was not there for her support. "In September 2014, I was 5 months pregnant and I lost my child. Recently, I made a Mom’s group where women who lost their child can speak up about it as when I lost my child I did not have anyone to talk about the loss. I wanted to go to my parents and talk to them because it was a very big trauma for me. In the middle of it my husband was beating me up, abusing me, he was unavailable, totally detached and that’s when I went to a therapist. In fact, Karan had stopped me from going to a therapist, he didn’t let me go to a gym, he was very controlling in everything," she said.

Nisha also accused Karan of having an affair. She said that he was 'not even taking responsibility of the child'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nisha rawal karan mehra domestic abuse

Related Stories

tv

Kashmera Shah says she 'knew there were problems' between Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra: 'He has been hitting her'

UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 08:37 AM IST
tv

Krushna Abhishek parties with Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal, calls wife Kashmera ‘hotness overloaded’

PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 09:18 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP