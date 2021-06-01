Nisha Rawal accuses Karan Mehra of having an affair, 'constant abuse over the years'

Nisha Rawal has accused her husband, actor Karan Mehra, of having an affair and constantly abusing her over the years. Nisha on Monday filed an FIR against Karan, accusing him of domestic violence. He was let out on bail on Tuesday.

In an interview, Nisha said that she hadn't spoken about the domestic violence that she had been facing, because she loves Karan and was concerned about his 'image'.

“One of the charges filed by me against him is of domestic violence. I hadn’t spoken about it for so many years as I understand that for an actor his career and image are of utmost importance. In spite of being considerate and compassionate I have had to face something like this," she told a leading daily. "This is definitely about Karan having an extra marital affair, me trying to work on the marriage, him not even taking responsibility of the child and constant abuse over the years, which I have never spoken about. I have evidence to authenticate my claim,” she added.

Also watch | TV actor Nisha Rawal accuses Karan Mehra of having extra marital affair

Nisha said that she learned about the alleged affair a 'couple of months ago' and that she confronted him about it after discovering text messages.

She continued, "I have not behaved like a woman who will rip a man into pieces. I asked him if he didn’t want to continue then no problem. I flew down to his parents in Noida. My own mother got to know about it a few weeks ago. I hid it from my family and friends, as I wanted to save the marriage. After my mother learnt about the trouble in our marriage, I told her that I was still willing to work on it if he wanted to."

But 'after putting up for so long', she said, she told him that they should split 'around a month ago'. She said that Karan agreed.

Karan has accused Nisha of demanding an unreasonable amount of money in alimony. Responding to this, she said, "It’s about my child and me. I got to know about his affair, repeated abuses... I ignored it, because I wanted to keep the marriage intact and I was also worried about his image of Naitik... goody-two-shoes."

Also read: Karan Mehra says wife Nisha spat on him, staged injury to teach him a lesson amid divorce dispute

In an interview with Hindustan Times after his bail was granted, Karan said that Nisha is 'bipolar'. He accused her of having spat on him and staged an injury to have him arrested.

He said, "Nisha barged into my bedroom, as we have been sleeping in separate bedrooms since a while. She began shouting and abusing my family, told me, ‘I will ruin your life', spat on me and I calmly told her not to behave in this manner and to go back to her bedroom. I didn’t want to talk right then. I got up to go into the bathroom when she suddenly banged her head on the wall and said, ‘ab dekho kya hota’. Actually, Nisha has mood swings and violent anger streak. She would throw stuff and hit herself and others. Five-six years ago, she was diagnosed as bipolar. People, including our friends and relatives, have seen her behaviour in public and I couldn’t take it anymore.