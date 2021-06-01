Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nisha Rawal shared this post on Instagram last night before husband Karan Mehra's arrest
Nisha Rawal shared this post on Instagram last night before husband Karan Mehra's arrest

  • Nisha Rawal shared a post on Instagram with her son Kavish on Monday night, before her husband Karan Mehra's arrest.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 02:45 PM IST

Television actor Nisha Rawal posted a picture on Monday night on Instagram, hours before the arrest of her husband, actor Karan Mehra. Nisha filed a complaint against Karan after a fight between the two. Karan was arrested and later released on bail.

In the Instagram picture, which appears to be an old one, Nisha is seen at an airport with her son Kavish. "Watching the world through ur eyes has been quite a sight my Littloo @kavishmehra. A promise to explore the world together with a smile on our faces that would warm sad hearts," she captioned the post.

Karan was arrested by the police on Nisha's complaint. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Karan said that the two had decided to end their marriage and there was some fight over the matter alimony.

"We were going through a strain in our married life and were trying to figure a way out. In the last few days, we came to a point where were decided to mutually separate and do our best for our child. On May 31, we were talking about finance and how we would distribute things and we disagreed on certain points. She wanted more than what I could give. I told her, ‘What you want, I can’t give and what you want, can’t be given’. I explained to her that the pandemic is still here, and who knows what happens tomorrow and I would want to give my son the best,” he said.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Karan Mehra granted bail in case filed by wife Nisha Rawal after a fight

Karan added that Nisha had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has a 'violent streak'. "She began shouting and abusing my family, told me, ‘I will ruin your life, spat on me and I calmly told her not to behave in this manner and to go back to her bedroom. I didn’t want to talk right then. I got up to go into the bathroom when she suddenly banged her head on the wall and said, ‘ab dekho kya hota’," he said.

Nisha has not commented on the matter yet.

