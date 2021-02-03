Nishant Singh Malkhani: The number of followers on social media has become an ego game
From posting reels on Instagram to keeping his fans updated about his work and vacation pictures, Nishant Singh Malkhani is an active social media user much like many other actors. He understands the importance of these platforms in lives of an artiste these days. However, neither does the Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega actor identifies with the obsession around follower count nor with the idea of judging an artiste by number of followers s/he has.
“The number of followers has become an ego game. People are wrongly focusing on it rather than an actor’s body of work. It has become a parameter of talent, and a parameter of fame for people to boast about. So even though people are making efforts, some are faking it on social media just to gain more followers. And there are still others who’re buying followers to stay in this so called popularity race, boasting about their follower count to earn false respect and work,” he says.
Malkhani goes on to talk about actors who are good at their jobs, but they don’t command a huge social media following.
“Gaining followers isn’t their forte but performing in front of the camera or the audience is. They just don’t fit into that kind of scenario whereas there are some very regular actors who have ten times more number of followers than them. I don’t think that the number of followers is a measurement of talent at all. If you are good enough, people will anyway follow you,” he adds.
Praising social media especially how it has helped bridging the gap between actors and the audience, Malkhani shares that it’s also important for artistes to be careful while putting something out there. The reason being there are a lot of people who look up to actors.
“As actors we get first-hand response and first-hand love from the audience via social media and that is simply amazing. Fans tell us what are we doing right or where we’re going wrong, and motivate us to do better… But as they say, with great power comes great responsibility. When you’ve millions following you, you need take things seriously and more responsibly. You can’t just think I can say whatever because your words and thoughts can influence and affect a lot of minds,” he ends.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Author tweets @Shreya_MJ
