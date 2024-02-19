Pakistani writer Yasir Hussain says Indian TV shows are of ‘ghatiya' quality: ‘Intehaayi zeher drama hai’

Pakistan screenwriter, actor and director Yasir Hussain has criticised Indian television dramas and called them 'poison'. In an interview with Something Haute, Yasir also criticised Pakistani television dramas and said that he doesn't want his son to join the entertainment industry. (Also Read | Pakistani writer Yasir Hussain reviews Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, calls it 'a storyless video game') Pakistan's Yasir Hussain spoke about Indian TV shows.

What Yasir said about Pakistani shows

Yasir said, “Our industry is not a good industry. I don’t want my son to join this industry...Is this a job? An actor’s job is to do good acting. It’s a field where you should promote your craft, but consistently, you are being offered bad work.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Yasir Hussain criticises Indian TV dramas

When the host said that India watches Pakistani shows, Yasir said, “India ke paas apna drama dekha hai aapne? Matlab woh nations jinke paas ghatiya quality ka drama hai woh humare drama zaroor dekh rahe hain. Uske alawa kon dekh raha hai aapka drama? Aapka drama sirf wahi log dekh rahe hai jinke paas apna drama behtar nahi hai...India mein toh intehaayi zeher drama hai (make shooting sounds). Hamara drama unse toh behtar hai isiliye woh dekh rahe hain (Have you watched in India dramas? Nations with low-quality dramas are watching our dramas. Who else is watching Pakistani dramas? Only those people are watching our dramas whose content is worse...India has excessively negative dramas. Our dramas are better than theirs, so they are watching it)."

What Yasir said about Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

This isn't the first time that Yasir has criticised Indian content. Last year, he had reviewed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and called it “storyless video game”. On Instagram Stories, he had posted, “Agar aap mission impossible 1 bhi dekh chuky hain toh Shah Rukh Khan ki Pathan aap ko aik story less video game se zyada kuch nahi lagy gi (If you have seen the first Mission Impossible, then you will feel that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is like a story less video game, nothing more).”

More about Yasir

Yasir is better known as the host of The After Moon Show on Hum TV. The TV and theatre actor made his film debut in the Pakistani film Karachi Se Lahore (2015). He wrote the film which was directed by Wajahat Rauf. Yasir, who is married to TV actor Iqra Aziz, is currently starring in the drama serial Baandi as an antagonist.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place