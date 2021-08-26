Pandemic has taught us to always have a back-up plan: Kaveri Priyam

Yeh Ristey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Kaveri Priyam feels before stepping into the glamour world everybody needs to have a back-up plan in place.

“Before you take-up anything as a career option one needs to make sure that they are very well-educated and have a sound back-up plan. Not just acting but you need to have an overall development that is part of our education,” says the actor from Bokaro.

Priyam completed her software engineering course before taking a plunge into acting. “I am fully concentrating on acting but side-by-side I have already taken steps towards setting up my business. I want to get into production. The confidence I have is because of my education and learning. Pandemic has taught us all that we need to have a backup.”

The actor feels that hailing from a small-town is no longer a disadvantage. “Nothing is impossible, and one should not limit themselves or come under any societal pressure. There is now a lot of exposure for people from small cities as well. All thanks to social media and the online scenario. It’s much better now than when I was a kid and was not allowed to even surf the internet. But parents too need to have faith in their child and their dreams,” she says.

Talking about her initial days, she says, “There was this acting keeda in me right from the beginning. I used to do theatre but never thought I will actually make it as there was less exposure then. There were wrong notions about the acting industry due to which my parents were initially very apprehensive. But then that’s bound to happen. During my gradation from Vellore, I did modelling and theatre. Then, while preparing for government exams in Delhi I realised that I was made for something different and challenging. So, it was then I started focusing on acting.”

Priyam was selected for a Balaji show and came to Mumbai in 2016. “That show did not happen, but I got a scholarship at their institute where I learnt a lot. For experience, I did theatre for a year besides multiple small-small roles on web and TV. My proper break was Yeh Ristey… (2018) as parallel lead. Then lockdown happened and the shoot went on hold. It restarted during the unlock phase but could not catch-up on TRP charts and went off-air. Meanwhile, I did a small but interesting negative role in Shakti. Then Ziddi Dil Maane Na happened where I got chance to play an army doctor.”

She hopes to take up OTT project next. “I like this space and had zeroed upon on few projects but for now they are on hold. Next, I wish to explore this space,” she adds.