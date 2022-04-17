Pankaj Kapur recalls feeling amazed when 3-year-old Shahid Kapoor told him how much he loved him: 'Jitna khuda apne...'

On the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma welcomed Shahid Kapoor, his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The trio is currently promoting upcoming film Jersey. During the show, Pankaj revealed how Shahid loved playing cricket since he was a child and that once he told him that he loves him as much as God loves his children. Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma teases Shahid Kapoor in front of Pankaj Kapur, says ‘aise khada hai jaise...'

When Kapil asked Pankaj if Shahid liked cricket as a child and if he ever received any complaint about him breaking someone's window with a ball, he replied that he never received any complaints but Shahid loved to play cricket as a child. He said, “Cricket ka inko shuru se bohot shauk tha. Mein jab bhi Delhi aata jata tah toh inki request hoti thi aap bowling kariye or mein batting karunga. Yeh bachpan se philosophical bhi they aur shararati bhi (He was very fond of playing cricket since he was a child. Whenever I used to visit Delhi, he used to ask me to play cricket with him. He was very philosophical and naughty as a kid).”

He further narrated an incident, “Philosophy is tarah ki thi ki ek bar ungli pakad ke mere sath chal rahe they (He was philosophical in a way that once we were walking and he was holding my finger). At that time he was around 3- 3.5 years old, at that time he used to call me baba, now he calls me dad. At that time, while holding my fingers, he said 'Baba do you know how much I love you?' I asked him how much? He said, 'jitna khuda apne bando se karta hai (I love you as much as God loves their children)'. That was amazing for a small kid to say.”

Gowtam Tinnanuri's directorial Jersey is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The film's story revolves around a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun (Shahid), who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India in order to fulfil his son's wish. Apart from Shahid, the film also stars Pankaj and Mrunal. The film will hit the theatres on April 22.

