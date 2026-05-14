Parag Tyagi slams rumours about Shefali Jariwala taking anti-ageing injections before her death: ‘Doston mat karo na’

Actor Shefali Jariwala, who rose to fame with her appearance in the song Kaanta Laga, died at the age of 42 on June 27, 2025. Soon after her death, rumours began circulating on social media claiming that she had been taking anti-ageing injections and fasting, which allegedly led to a cardiac arrest. However, in a chat with Filmygyan, her husband and actor Parag Tyagi has now dismissed the rumours once and for all.

Parag Tyagi addresses rumours around Shefali Jariwala's death

Parag Tyagi talks about rumours surrounding Shefali Jariwala's death.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When asked if Shefali had been taking injections that helped her stay hungry for long periods, Parag denied the claims and said, “Ham log sab kuch khate hain (We eat everything). We had Chinese food the night before she passed away. Hame jarurat hi kya hai bhookhe rehne ki (Why do we even need to stay hungry?). She is the fittest at this point of time in her pure life span mein. Bhookhe rehne se muh aapka murjha jata hai (Your face becomes dull when you stay hungry).”

He further dismissed claims of Shefali taking skin-lightening glutathione and anti-ageing injections and said, “Unko aur gore hone ki kya jarurat thi? Please mujhe bhi bataiye wo kon sa injection hota hai jo young rakhta hai. Agar aaj aisa hota to Ratan Tata ji bhi zinda hote. Ek toh WhatsApp university bahut badi hogyi hai, log padhte hain par research nahi karte. Aur logon ko negative cheezen easy to sell hoti hai. Toh I would request, doston mat karo na yaar (Why would she even need to become fairer? Please tell me as well which injection keeps people young forever. If something like that really existed today, even Ratan Tata would still be alive. WhatsApp University has become too big these days — people read things but do not do any research. And negative things are easier to sell to people. So I would request everyone, friends, please don’t do this).”

About Shefali Jariwala’s death

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On June 27, Parag rushed Shefali to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital. However, she was declared dead on arrival. It is believed that she died following a cardiac arrest; however, the exact cause of death has not been officially revealed yet. The Mumbai Police later sent her body for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. After the autopsy, police officials revealed that the cause of death had been “reserved”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On June 27, Parag rushed Shefali to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital. However, she was declared dead on arrival. It is believed that she died following a cardiac arrest; however, the exact cause of death has not been officially revealed yet. The Mumbai Police later sent her body for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. After the autopsy, police officials revealed that the cause of death had been “reserved”. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Following her death, Parag started a YouTube channel titled “Shefali Parag Tyagi”, where he often shares memories with Shefali and talks about her with guests on his podcast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following her death, Parag started a YouTube channel titled “Shefali Parag Tyagi”, where he often shares memories with Shefali and talks about her with guests on his podcast. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON