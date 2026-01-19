Parag Tyagi claims black magic was performed on Shefali Jariwala before her sudden death: ‘Just by touching her…’

Nearly six months after the sudden and shocking death of actor Shefali Jariwala, her husband and actor Parag Tyagi has made a startling claim, saying he believes that “black magic” may have been performed on her before her demise. Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi met in 2010 and dated for four years before tying the knot in 2014.

Parag Tyagi hints at black magic angle Parag spoke about the death of his wife Shefali on Paras Chhabra’s podcast on YouTube, claiming someone performed black magic on Shefali before her sudden passing.

“Bahut saare log nahi maante inn cheezon ko, but main bahut maanta hoon. Mujhe lagta nahi but pata hai hua hai… Jahan par bhagwan hai wahan shaitaan bhi hai. Aur pata hai log apne dukh se dukhi nahi hai, dusre ke sukh se duhkhi hai. Mujhe lagta nahi mujhe pata hai kisine kiya hai. Main ye nahi bol sakta kisne kiya, but kisine toh kiya hai (Many people don’t believe in these things, but I strongly do. I don’t just feel it, I know it has happened. Where there is God, there is also evil. And the truth is, people are not upset by their own suffering; they are upset by someone else’s happiness. I can’t say who did it, but someone definitely did),” Parag said.

“Mujhe mehsoos hota hai ke kuch toh gadbad hai. Ek baar nahi do baar hua hai aisa mehsoos, aur ek baar toh nikal gaye lekin iss baar thoda heavy rahi cheezein. I don’t know, idea nahi kya cheez thi kya nahi… Main jab baitha hoon na bhakti mein mujhe mehsoos hojaat hai kuch toh gadbad hai… Main zyaada details mein nahi jaana chahunga, but mujhe unko touch samajh jaata tha ke bhai kuch toh gadbad hai. Iss baar kuch zyaada tha toh main thoda sa, pooja badha di thi. I know for 100 per cent kisi ne toh kiya hai, (I felt that something is definitely wrong. I’ve felt this not once but twice, and the first time it went away, but this time things felt a bit heavier. I have no idea what it was or what it wasn’t. When I sit in devotion, I can sense that something is not right… I can’t really explain the exact symptoms. I don’t want to go into too many details, but just by touching her, I could understand that something was wrong. This time it felt more intense, so I increased my prayers a bit. I know for a hundred per cent that someone has done something,” he added.

About Shefali Jariwala’s death Shefali, who shot to fame with her appearance in the remix track Kaanta Laga, died on June 27 last year at the age of 42. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by Parag. However, she was declared dead on arrival. It is believed that she died following cardiac arrest. At the time of death, several reports claimed that she had died after taking anti-ageing medicine on an empty stomach.

However, Parag came forward to address these rumours, calling them “half-baked information.” “This is half-baked information. I want to ask, which of these were anti-ageing medicines?... She did fast that day, but she had food after performing pooja, then slept, and ate again later. It wasn’t like she didn’t eat at all… I don’t know where this fasting story came from. People just picked it up and spread it. I request everyone to find the truth before talking,” Parag said at that time. During her career, she featured in television reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13.