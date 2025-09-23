Parag Tyagi on claims about Shefali Jariwala taking anti-ageing medicines: ‘She took multivitamins through IV drip’

Actor Shefali Jariwala’s death in June this year left everyone in shock, with numerous reports suggesting that she had died after taking anti-ageing medicine on an empty stomach. Now, her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, has come forward to address these rumours, calling them “half-baked information.” Parag Tyagi and Shefali Jariwala got married in 2015.

Parag breaks his silence

Parag spoke about losing Shefali and addressed the murmurs surrounding the cause of her death in a podcast posted on his YouTube channel, which goes by the name of Shefali Parag Tyagi.

Parag said, “This is half-baked information. I want to ask, which of these were anti-ageing medicines? Shefali didn’t want to take multivitamins daily as she would forget them, so she took them through IV drip once a month. These included multivitamin, Vitamin C, collagen, and glutathione, which is one of the best antioxidants.”

There were also claims that Shefali was fasting on the day of her death. Talking about the same, Parag shared, “She did fast that day, but she had food after performing pooja, then slept, and ate again later. It wasn’t like she didn’t eat at all.”

With it came to health and beauty, Parag stressed that Shefali relied on discipline and self-care, not anti-ageing treatments. He said she controlled her diet but never deprived herself. She would enjoy ice cream or Chinese food on Sundays, asserting that she lives a balanced life.

Parag went on to urge people to stop spreading misinformation, saying, “I don’t know where this fasting story came from. People just picked it up and spread it. I request everyone to find the truth before talking.”

About Shefali Jariwala’s death

Shefali, who shot to fame with her appearance in the remix track Kaanta Laga, died on June 27 at the age of 42. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by Parag. However, she was declared dead on arrival. It is believed that she died following cardiac arrest; however, the cause of death has not been officially revealed. After the autopsy, police officials revealed that the cause of death had been 'reserved'. During her career, she featured in television reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13.