Sona Mohapatra says criticism of her post on Shefali Jariwala's Kaanta Laga is misplaced: ‘Stupid is the new smart?'

Singer Sona Mohapatra is facing backlash for criticising directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru over their work on the Kaanta Laga remix, with many accusing her of being insensitive to late actor Shefali Jariwala. In response, Sona has questioned why the focus isn't on the directors allegedly using paid PR to profit from someone's death. Also read: Reddit slams Sona Mohapatra for 'insensitive, hurtful' post on Shefali Jariwala over Kaanta Laga: 'Let her die in peace' Earlier, Sona took to Instagram Story to slam the makers of the song, Kaanta Laga.

Sona hits back

Sona took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday to address the backlash she was facing for her comments about the song Kaanta Laga, which many felt was derogatory towards Shefali.

She questioned, “To all those trolling me about being insensitive, are we okay with RD, Lata, Majrooh who are the bedrock of our musical heritage fading & getting disconnected from their own creations. Cheap Paid PR to milk someone’s death to call yourself the ‘makers’ of Kaanta Laga is okay?”

In a response to one social media user, Sona shared, “Make more new age original songs with beats if you like beats & ‘appreciate’ the Shefali video, your choice of course but don’t be ok with ppl calling themselves ‘makers’ of a song when they didn’t make the song? difficult to read the paid PR post I’m criticising? Millennial much?”

At one point, Sona clarified that her post was not about Shefali Jariwala, but about expressing her anguish over people misusing the musical legacy. She wrote, “Interesting insight into the online world: ppl openly troll me on a post which was anguish about our musical legacy being usurped by the wrong people (makers of a remix video doing paid PR) & not about the deceased BUT equal no. +ve messages are private DM’s only? Why #India?”

“I don’t have PR companies driving narratives about me or turning the flow of info in my favour & maybe I’m naive enough to try and get a public conversation & debate going about creative ownership,musical legacies, the dangers of dumbing down .Cus stupid is the new smart?” Sona shared.

What did Sona post

After Shefali Jariwala’s death, the directors of Kaanta Laga music video, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, announced that they have officially retired the song Kaanta Laga forever. Following this, Sona took to Instagram Story and wrote, “3 legends created KAANTA LAGA. Composer, lyricist and singer; RD Burman, Majroon Sultanpuri, Lata Mangeshkar and this utterly misplaced ‘retirement’ by people calling themselves ‘makers’ to get some PR out of a death, nothing less. (Viral B is a paid site largely) These two only created a smutty video with a remix with a 19-year-old. (Of course no permission from legends required for their xx interpretation). RIP and all for the 42 year old lady but legacy? and this (sic).”

Sona's post, which created the stir.

The singer's post sparked controversy, with many taking to Reddit to voice their disapproval. A screenshot of the post was shared by a social media user which prompted a flood of reactions.

“This is so unnecessary and insensitive, especially if Shefali’s loved ones read it. ‘RIP and all to the 42 year old lady’, she can’t even say her name?! This woman is always salty about something, especially things that don’t concern her. She needs to get a life,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “Every time I come across her name, she’s complaining about something. To us 2000s kids, Shefali was the iconic Kaanta Laga girl. Sona lady is only giving away her age while also disrespecting a dead person”.

“Why are people in this world so bitter man,” read one comment.

The song Kaanta Laga originated from the 1972 film Samadhi, with the voice of Lata Mangeshkar. Years later, it was remixed by DJ Doll in 2002, featuring a 19-year-old Shefali Jariwala in the music video, which was directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.