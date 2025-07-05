Reddit slams Sona Mohapatra for 'insensitive, hurtful' post on Shefali Jariwala over Kaanta Laga: 'Let her die in peace'

Singer Sona Mohapatra has come under fire for her recent post about Kaanta Laga following the death of the remix's star, Shefali Jariwala. Sona took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to take shots at Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the directors of the remix's music video. But her tone irked the internet, who called the post insensitive, particularly since it came just a week after Shefali's untimely death at 42. Sona Mohapatra's post on Kaanta Laga and Shefali Jariwala fell foul of the internet.

Sona Mohapatra's post on Shefali Jariwala and Kaanta Laga

Following Shefali's death, Radhika and Vinay had said that they would never make a sequel to Kaanta Laga and she would forever be the Kaanta Laga girl. On Instagram, without naming them, Sona took a shot at them and wrote, "3 legends created Kaanta Laga. Composer, lyricist, and singer: RD Burman, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Lata Mangeshkar."

"This utterly misplaced 'retirement' by people calling themselves 'makers' to get some PR out of a death nothing less (Viral B is a paid site largely)," Sona wrote, in reference to paparazzo Viral Bhayani sharing a post about Radhika and Vinay 'retiring' Kaanta Laga. The song was originally a part of the soundtrack of the 1972 film Samadhi, and sung in Lata Mangeshkar's voice. In 2002, it was remixed by DJ Doll. The accompanying music video starred a 19-year-old Shefali and was directed by Radhika and Vinay.

Sona Mohapatra's post on Instagram Stories.

Internet slams Sona

Sona's statement was shared on Reddit with the title: "Let her die peacefully Sona..." The original poster added, "Sona Mohapatra lashes out Makers of Kaanta Laga new version and also disrespects Late Shefali Jariwala. Looks like targeted hate on Shefali." In the comments, Redditors criticised Sona for her tone and the timing of the post.

"This is so unnecessary and insensitive, especially if Shefali’s loved ones read it. ‘RIP and all to the 42 year old lady’, she can’t even say her name?! This woman is always salty about something, especially things that don’t concern her. She needs to get a life," read one comment. Another social media user echoed the sentiment and added, "This is actually so insensitive and hurtful for her close one. Also, there is no need to be rude to a person who is no more here to defend herself." One chimed in: "Being jealous with a dead person is a new low I saw today."

Many Redditors were particularly offended by how Sona refused to even name Shefali and just referred to her as '42-year-old lady' in the post. "These two only created a smutty video with a remix with a 19-year-old (of course no permission from legends required for their xx interpretation). RIP and all for the 42-year-old lady but legacy???," her note read.

Reacting to this, one person commented on Reddit, "That’s honestly such a disgusting way to talk about someone who did no harm and is not even between us anymore. That song started Shefali’s career, and she was proud of it. She literally owned her beginnings, which not many do out of embarrassment. How could this vile woman even think of posting this story wow!"

Many pointed out that Sona herself had lent her voice to remixes, notably Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar, which starred Deepal Shaw in an equally sensuous music video. "KABHI AAR KABHI PAAR (ft Deepal Shaw) remix version was sung by Sona Mohapatra. How is that video/ song any different than Kata Laga? What is this hypocrisy, madam?" quipped one Redditor.

Shefali Jariwala's death

Shefali Jariwala died last week after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest at her Andheri home on Friday night. She was rushed to the hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, and three others, but was declared dead on arrival. She was 42. Her funeral was attended by several celebrities from the film and TV world.

Shefali shot to fame as the Kaanta Laga girl in 2002, before limiting her work due to epilepsy. She appeared in only two films in her career, but was a regular on TV, gaining fame through appearances on shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.