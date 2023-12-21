Park So-dam and Seo In-guk talk about visiting India when ‘opportunity comes’: I’d love to meet fans there

Actors Park So-dam and Seo In-guk, who will be seen in Death's Game, have opened up about their interest in visiting India. Speaking with news agency PTI, they shared that they are aware of the popularity of K-dramas in the country. (Also Read | Seo In Guk and Park So Dam interview: On Death’s Game and their chemistry in the show) Seo In Guk and Park So Dam star together in Death's Game.

Park So-dam talks about India, Anupam Tripathi

So-dam said, “I haven’t had the chance to visit India. However, I went to school with Anupam, you may know of him, he’s an actor in Korea who came from India. We took classes together and in our downtime, we’d take walks around a lake together and I heard so much about India from him. Recently, I watched the variety show Adventure by Accident where they visit India and I was amazed at the variety of different sceneries and backdrops India had, depending on where you go. So I’d really love to visit one day.”

Anupam Tripathi was seen as Pakistani migrant worker Ali Abdul in Squid Game. Both of them studied at the Korean National University of Arts.

Seo In-guk on visiting India, meeting fans

Seo In-guk said, "Unfortunately, I haven’t had the chance to visit India, so I would love to go when the opportunity comes and I’d love to meet the fans there. I feel very happy and grateful that the music I put out and the stories I tell through acting are loved both in Korea and in other parts of the world. And it gives me a greater sense of responsibility. I want to meet my fans’ expectations with my art and make sure that my global fans are happy with what I put out there. It gives me a sense of determination, motivation and responsibility."

About So-dam, In-guk

So-dam is best known for her role in Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning film Parasite. She has featured in K-dramas such as Cinderella with Four Knights and Record of Youth. So-dam makes a comeback to the screen after undergoing surgery for papillary thyroid cancer in December 2021. In-guk, also a singer, is known for his roles in Reply 1997, Shopping King Louie, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, Doom At Your Service and Cafe Minamdang.

About Death's Game

In the fantasy drama Death's Game, So-dam stars as Death. The story revolves around In-guk's Choi Yi-jae. Yi-jae tries to end his life and angers Death who makes him experience the pain of death 12 more times through different incarnations. It is based on a popular webtoon. The first four episodes of Death's Game are available on Prime Video. The second part of the show will premiere on the streamer in January 2024.

