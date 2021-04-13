Parth Samthaan explains what happened when he was accused of flouting Covid-19 rules

Actor Parth Samthaan, who recovered from the coronavirus last year, is alarmed at the ongoing second wave. He said that when he contracted the illness, there was a lot of confusion, but now, people are more aware.

Recalling his experience, especially the controversy he landed himself in when he was accused of flouting Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) norms, he said in an interview that he was made to quarantine because one of his 'helpers' had also tested positive.

He told SpotboyE, "When I tested positive my helper was also tested positive later. But then my reports came negative whereas his reports were still showing him positive. And I was made to sit in the house because my helper was positive. Which was not safe for me as my doctor clearly suggested that if you are negative and your house help is positive you shouldn't be staying together. Which the society didn't understand. They thought that if one person is positive the entire family should stay in the house itself."

Previously, the actor had justified leaving his house by claiming that he had a panic attack. Later, he left Mumbai altogether, and stationed himself in Pune.

A person had complained about him in a tweet in July. They had written, “TV actor @LaghateParth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him, is still positive. Need action by BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice.”

Parth had replied, “Dear @Suhaasi ,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family ..”

After Parth’s diagnosis came to light, the shoot of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot was briefly stopped, and his co-stars including Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif and Pooja Banerjee were tested.