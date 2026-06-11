Amid Pranit More biryani and female doctor row, Malti Chahar clarifies she is not ‘obligated’ to comment on every issue

Over the last few days, the ₹370 biryani remark on comedian Pranit More's show has sparked massive backlash on social media. 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. He later apologised and deleted his social media accounts. Meanwhile, Pranit also apologised and said ‘comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views’.

What Malti Chahar said

During Bigg Boss 19, Malti Chahar and Pranit More initially grabbed attention for their close friendship.

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Actor Malti Chahar, who was linked with Pranit More during her stay in the Bigg Boss 19 house, had shared her opinions about the issue in a tweet on her X account on June 10. The post was met with lots of reactions, with many also asking her to comment on another controversy on the same show, that of a female doctor named Sejal Pawar, who made obscene comments on the private parts of male corpses.

On June 11, Malti made a separate post on X to clarify her statements once and for all. She wrote, "I’m fortunate to have many good men around me, and none of them say such things about women or support this kind of nonsense in the name of comedy.

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{{^usCountry}} Being good or bad is not gender-specific. There are women who do wrong things too, and if you want to call that out, nobody is stopping you. But just because I choose to speak up about one issue doesn’t mean I’m obligated to comment on every issue or share my opinion on everything." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Being good or bad is not gender-specific. There are women who do wrong things too, and if you want to call that out, nobody is stopping you. But just because I choose to speak up about one issue doesn’t mean I’m obligated to comment on every issue or share my opinion on everything." {{/usCountry}}

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I’m fortunate to have many good men around me, and none of them say such things about women or support this kind of nonsense in the name of comedy.



Being good or bad is not gender-specific. There are women who do wrong things too, and if you want to call that out, nobody is… — Malti Chahar🇮🇳 (@ChaharMalti) June 11, 2026

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She concluded, “And to clarify, my last tweet wasn’t directed at any one specific person. It was aimed at the larger group of people who write or speak such nonsense and see nothing wrong with it. Just like the people who wrote nonsense in comment section of my last tweet!”

In a previous tweet, Malti had responded to an X user about the comments made by the female doctor and wrote, "I didn’t like that either. I only recently came across it, and honestly, I didn’t find it funny at all. I genuinely don’t understand what people found so hilarious that had them laughing so hard. Anyway, this kind of stand-up has never really been my cup of tea. And just because I speak out against one thing doesn’t automatically mean I support something else. Those are two completely separate conversations."

About the controversies

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During the show, Sejal said that she and her other female colleague often compare the sizes of the private parts of the male corpses in the hospital. She later apologised for her comments.

Meanwhile, Pranit More deactivated his Instagram account amid massive backlash for the ₹370 biryani remark made on his show. Himanshu said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. He recalled that after eating the biryani, the woman requested to be dropped home. “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga (I spent ₹370, so I have to get something back),” Jangra told Pranit More while sitting in the audience.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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