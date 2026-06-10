Pranit More deactivates Instagram account amid massive backlash for Himanshu Jangra's 370 Biryani remark on his show

Over the last few days, the ₹370 biryani remark on comedian Pranit More's show has sparked massive backlash on social media. 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. He later apologised and deleted his social media accounts. Meanwhile, Pranit also apologised and said ‘comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views’. (Also read: Disha Patani's sister Khushboo slams Pranit More for not stopping ₹370 biryani remark: ‘Jo gandagi woh ugal raha tha’)

Pranit's Instagram account disappears

A Gurugram man narrated how he wanted to 'vasool' ₹ 370 he spent on biryani from a woman, expecting sexual encounter in return during the show.(X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Now, Pranit More has deactivated his Instagram account, days after backlash erupted on social media. Several social media influencers have slammed him for failing to stop Himanshu when he made the vile remarks and have demanded accountability. Several women on social media were furious that Pranit allowed such insensitive comments to be made on the show and demanded strict action against him. From Kusha Kapila to Elvish Yadav, the comedian faced flak for laughing along with Himanshu.

Pranit had around 3.8 million followers on Instagram. His account is no longer visible. However, his other Instagram account, @maharashtrianbhau remains active. It has over 1 million followers, where he regularly shares stand-up comedy content.

Pranit More's Instagram account is no longer visible.

What Himanshu said on Pranit's show

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Himanshu said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. He recalled that after eating the biryani, the woman requested to be dropped home. “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga (I spent ₹370, so I have to get something back),” Jangra told Pranit More while sitting in the audience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Himanshu said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. He recalled that after eating the biryani, the woman requested to be dropped home. “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga (I spent ₹370, so I have to get something back),” Jangra told Pranit More while sitting in the audience. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The Gurgaon-based man went on to describe how he debated taking the girl back to his room, and eventually insisted that she accompany him to a “dark” park. The woman repeatedly expressed reluctance but eventually went to the park with Jangra, who spoke about waiting for nightfall. Pranit's apology {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Gurgaon-based man went on to describe how he debated taking the girl back to his room, and eventually insisted that she accompany him to a “dark” park. The woman repeatedly expressed reluctance but eventually went to the park with Jangra, who spoke about waiting for nightfall. Pranit's apology {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In his statement after the backlash, Pranit wrote, "I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part."

"I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning," he concluded.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON