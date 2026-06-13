Pranit More's Bigg Boss 19 friend Kunickaa Sadanand says he is a good boy with right values: ‘I hope people forgive you’

Stand-up comedian Pranit More, who has been at the center of a massive social media storm, issued his second apology regarding the ongoing controversy. Over the last few days, the ₹370 biryani remark on the comedian's show has sparked massive backlash. 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a ‘return’ on his investment. Himanshu had earlier apologised for his comments.

Kunickaa's comment

Kunickaa Sadanand has commented on Pranit More's apology statement.

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Actor Kunickaa Sadanand, who appeared alongside Pranit on Bigg Boss 19, has now come to his defense in the comments. Kunickaa wrote in the comments section of Pranit's apology video, which he released on Saturday: “Everyone makes mistakes, but not everyone has the courage to own it. @rj_pranit you are a good boy, with right values, but as i always said roasting or crowd work can carry you away, especially as an entertainer, when you see ppl reacting and laughing. I hope ppl forgive you, and i also hope ppl change their attitude towards women/girls.”

She went on to add, “You were not the cause of a generational mindset, you were one of the many who inherited this mindset from generations of objectification. God bless you, I'm sure you will be back with brilliant content. stay strong stay mindful.”

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing his followers directly, Pranit began the video by explaining that he had been wanting to speak out about the issue for quite some time. However, he noted that he was previously unable to do so because his Instagram account was temporarily suspended. He acknowledged it was a major mistake on his part, confessing that he failed to step in, stop Jangra, or speak out against the statement. “I gave him a platform, which caused things to escalate so much.” What did Himanshu say on the show? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing his followers directly, Pranit began the video by explaining that he had been wanting to speak out about the issue for quite some time. However, he noted that he was previously unable to do so because his Instagram account was temporarily suspended. He acknowledged it was a major mistake on his part, confessing that he failed to step in, stop Jangra, or speak out against the statement. “I gave him a platform, which caused things to escalate so much.” What did Himanshu say on the show? {{/usCountry}}

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During the show, Himanshu said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a ‘return’ on his investment. He recalled that after eating the biryani, the woman requested to be dropped home. “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga (I spent ₹370, so I have to get something back),” Jangra told Pranit More while sitting in the audience.

The Gurgaon-based man went on to describe how he debated taking the girl back to his room, and eventually insisted that she accompany him to a ‘dark’ park. The woman repeatedly expressed reluctance but eventually went to the park with Jangra, who spoke about waiting for nightfall.

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In his statement after the backlash, Pranit wrote, "I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowd work clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part."

"I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning," he concluded.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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