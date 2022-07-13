Pratik Sehajpal reacts to rumours of fighting with Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Soon after watching Pratik Sehajpal arguing with Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi, social media was abuzz with allegations that he fought with the show host. Pratik has now responded to the rumours and said that he respects the filmmaker, adding that he is grateful he could even meet Rohit. (Also read: Nishant Bhat says he got bitten by ‘crabs and pigs’ during Khatron Ke Khiladi 12)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pratik shared a note on Twitter which read: “Honestly please watch the episode clearly! Not once did I speak wrong with Rohit sir I really respect him and I'm grateful to god that I got a chance to even meet him. Jab maine bola ki ‘kuch nahi hoga mujhe (When I said nothing will happen to me) something something’ I was talking to someone else... and it looked so wrong even to me as it looked like I spoke in a wrong tone with Rohit sir which I can never do in my life.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Chetna Pande and Pratik Sehajpal were doing a stunt together when he did not follow rules, upsetting Rohit. When Rohit mentioned it to Pratik, he answered him back and some believe he misbehaved with the Rohit. Chetna Pande and Pratik Sehajpal lose the task against Faisu and Tushar.

Sharing the note, Pratik wrote, “I would be the last person who would disrespect anyone. Can't even think about it... #PratikFam #PratikSehajpal.” He added in a series of tweets, "Love you #PratikFam for understanding my deepest emotions and being there. So many things in my mind and heart at that time... I wish I could explain ..And dil se (hartfelt) apologies for disappointing you #PratikFam.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Sheikh, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, Aneri Vajani, Kanika Mann, and Rajiv Adatia are also participants on the show this year.

A law graduate from Delhi, Pratik first appeared on Bigg Boss OTT, and was then seen on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15. He has also worked in the web show Bebaakee (2020), and appeared in a few music videos. Before Bigg Boss, Pratik participated in Love School and Ace of Space.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON