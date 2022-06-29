Nishant Bhat says he got 'bitten by pigs’ during Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: 'Didn’t even know they could bite'

Bigg Boss 15 fame Nishant Bhat has been filming for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 in South Africa. He often shares pictures and videos from the shoot locations on Instagram. In a new interview, Nishant said that during the shoots, he was bitten by ‘crabs and pigs’. Also Read: Nishant Bhat doesn’t want to meet Bigg Boss 15 contestants after show

Nishant was the runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT, which aired in 2021. He later appeared on Bigg Boss Season 15 and chose to walk away from the winner's trophy on the show's grand finale episode with a ₹10 lakh prize. Nishant also appeared on dance-reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 4, which aired from 2010 to 2011.

In an interview with Indian Express, Nishant said, “I don’t know why it’s happening to me. Everyone is doing stunts and yet it’s just me who gets hurt. Har stunt pe laga hai mujhe (I got injured in every stunt). And it’s not just scratches but deep cuts. I think once the audience watches Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, they would realise the gravity. But I am also sure that people will laugh at the kind of injuries I got. I have been bitten by a crab and a pig. I mean I didn’t even know pigs could bite.”

He added, “I have given up on the injuries but otherwise I am really having fun. I must add that people think Bigg Boss is tough. Having done two seasons (Bigg Boss OTT and season 15), I can guarantee this is more difficult. Hawa nikal jaati hai. (You are left speechless.)."

Apart from Nishant, the show will also feature contestants Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Surbhi Jha, and Shivangi Joshi, among many others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON