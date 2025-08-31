Prem Sagar, son of Ramanand Sagar, dies; Arun Govil pays tribute

Film and television producer and cinematographer Prem Sagar has died. A report on NDTV mentions that he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and will be cremated in Juhu. Prem Sagar was known for his work on the iconic TV series Ramayan and was a prominent figure in the film industry.

"He had been unwell for some time and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. On Sunday, doctors advised that he be taken home. He passed away this morning. The cremation will be held today at 3 pm at Pawan Hans cremation ground in Mumbai," a source told the publication.

The show's lead star Arun Govil wrote in a social media post, “The news of the demise of Shri Prem Sagar ji, son of the late Shri Ramanand Sagar ji—who, through the Ramayan TV serial, brought Lord Shri Ram’s dignity, ideals, and teachings to every household via electronic media—and a renowned film producer himself, is deeply saddening. We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this profound grief. Om Shanti.”

Prem Sagar received his training at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he was part of the 1968 batch. He went on to work extensively under his father's Sagar Arts banner, best known for creating the iconic TV series Ramayan.

Ramayan was first broadcast on Doordarshan in 1987. Under the Sagar Arts banner, Prem Sagar contributed to several projects as a still photographer and cinematographer.