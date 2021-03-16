Prince Harry has spoken with Charles, William after Oprah interview, but no one has reached out to Meghan: report

After saying in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey that he hasn't been speaking with his father and brother, Prince Harry has reportedly had conversations with them both. The talks happened after Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview, but are said to have not been too 'productive'.

In the interview, which aired earlier this month, the couple laid bare the inner workings of the British royal family, and made some revelations that prompted a response from Queen Elizabeth II. Meghan had said that an unnamed royal had expressed concerns about the colour of her son, Archie's skin. Following the allegation, Prince William rejected the idea that his family is 'racist'.

Now, Gayle King has shared an update about the situation on CBS This Morning. She said, "Well, I did actually call them [Meghan and Harry] to see how they were feeling, it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too. The word I was given was, those conversations were not productive. But they are glad they at least started a conversation."

She continued, "I think what is still upsetting to them is that the Palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately but yet they release these false stories that are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still. No one in the Royal Family has talked to Meghan yet or at this particular time. And I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the Royal Family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant. And until you can acknowledge that, I think it’s going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this. They want healing in this family. At the end of the day, it’s Harry’s family."

Neither Harry nor Meghan identified the person who made the alleged racist remarks about Archie. Following the interview, Oprah said that Harry wanted her to know that it wasn't the Queen or Prince Phillip. Speaking to Gayle King, Oprah said: "Neither his grandmother nor grandfather were part of those conversations. He did not tell me who were part of those conversations, as you can see I tried get that answer."