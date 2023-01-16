Prince Harry says the Queen asked Meghan about Donald Trump in first meeting, and here is what she replied

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir Spare has already become the fastest selling nonfiction book ever published. In it, Prince Harry has claimed that Queen Elizabeth II had a blunt question for his wife Meghan Markle in their first meeting. In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry claimed that his late grandmother asked Meghan about Donald Trump. (Also read: Prince Harry says he had to cut Spare short for father, brother: 'I don’t think they would ever forgive me')

As per a report in Mirror, when Meghan was told that she was to meet the Queen, she was quite excited and expected it to be just like any other family introduction. Meghan was reportedly shocked at the formalities that would follow inside the royal family. The Suits actor was taught how to curtsy by Sarah Ferguson, and taken inside the Windsor Castle. Meghan then proceeded to do an impressive curtsy to the Queen, who after a formal introduction hit for a blunt question when she asked her what she thought of Donald Trump. In his book Spare, Harry said: "Granny even asked Meg what she thought of Donald Trump. This was just before the November 2016 election, so everyone in the world seemed to be thinking and talking about the Republican candidate."

Prince Harry also added that even though Meghan Markle was passionate about politics, she chose not to be too frank and speak about it in the first introduction since it would be risky. Harry claims that Meghan changed the topic to Canada, saying that she lived in the Commonwealth country for seven years. The Queen reportedly "looked pleased" at this exchange.

Meghan had made her views on Donald Trump clear in a chat show in America, when she appeared on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, where she had said that if Trump became President, she would leave the US.

Released on January 10, Spare has already sold more than 1.4 million copies in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The book delves into more topics, including the challenges of growing up in the public eye, and the treatment of him and his wife, Meghan Markle, that led them to step down as working royals. Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and have two children -- Archie and Lilibet. In January 2020, the couple stepped down as working royals and later settled in California, US.

