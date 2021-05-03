Prince Harry stands in solidarity with Indians battling with Covid-19: 'Vaccine must be distributed to everyone'

Prince Harry has expressed his solidarity with the families in India who have been impacted due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The former senior royal member and Netflix producer participated in the taping of Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

The event marked Harry's first appearance after the death of his grandfather Prince Philip, who died last month. During his speech at the event, he thanked the frontline workers for their work.

"We are at a defining moment in the global fight against COVID-19. Tonight is a celebration of each of you here, the vaccinated frontline workers in the audience and the millions of frontline heroes around the world," he said in his address. "You spent the last year battling courageously and selflessly to protect us all. You served and sacrificed, put yourselves in harm's way, and with bravery knowing the costs. We owe you an incredible depth of gratitude, thank you," he said, as reported by People.

He noted that the pandemic cannot end if everyone doesn't act collectively. "But we're also coming together because this pandemic cannot end unless we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity. The vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere. We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world. The mission in front of us is one we cannot afford to fail out and that's what tonight is about. The virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography. It must be accepted as a basic right for all and that is our starting point," he said.

"None of us should be comfortable thinking that we could be fine when so many others are suffering. In reality, and especially with this pandemic, when any suffer, we all suffer. We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don't. We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind. What we do in this moment will stand in history and tonight, we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave," Harry concluded.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan joins Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello to raise Covid-19 relief funds for India, donates USD 15,000

Several international celebrities have come forward to help India as the country battles with a shortage of medical supplies. Priyanka Chopra has established a fundraiser, urging the world to unite to help India. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and Katy Perry were among the many stars who came forward to help.

Harry, meanwhile, is expecting his first daughter with his wife, former actor Meghan Markle. The couple is already parents to son, Archie. They are producing a series on Invictus Games with Netflix.