IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Prince Harry has spoken with Charles, William after Oprah interview, but no one has reached out to Meghan: report
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, give an interview to Oprah Winfrey.(VIA REUTERS)
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, give an interview to Oprah Winfrey.(VIA REUTERS)
tv

Prince Harry has spoken with Charles, William after Oprah interview, but no one has reached out to Meghan: report

  • Prince Harry has reportedly had a conversation with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, after him and his wife Meghan appeared for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:57 PM IST

After saying in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey that he hasn't been speaking with his father and brother, Prince Harry has reportedly had conversations with them both. The talks happened after Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview, but are said to have not been too 'productive'.

In the interview, which aired earlier this month, the couple laid bare the inner workings of the British royal family, and made some revelations that prompted a response from Queen Elizabeth II. Meghan had said that an unnamed royal had expressed concerns about the colour of her son, Archie's skin. Following the allegation, Prince William rejected the idea that his family is 'racist'.


Now, Gayle King has shared an update about the situation on CBS This Morning. She said, "Well, I did actually call them [Meghan and Harry] to see how they were feeling, it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too. The word I was given was, those conversations were not productive. But they are glad they at least started a conversation."

She continued, "I think what is still upsetting to them is that the Palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately but yet they release these false stories that are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still. No one in the Royal Family has talked to Meghan yet or at this particular time. And I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the Royal Family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant. And until you can acknowledge that, I think it’s going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this. They want healing in this family. At the end of the day, it’s Harry’s family."

Also read: Oprah says Queen, Prince Philip didn't discuss Archie's 'dark skin' as Twitter's search for the 'racist royal' narrows

Neither Harry nor Meghan identified the person who made the alleged racist remarks about Archie. Following the interview, Oprah said that Harry wanted her to know that it wasn't the Queen or Prince Phillip. Speaking to Gayle King, Oprah said: "Neither his grandmother nor grandfather were part of those conversations. He did not tell me who were part of those conversations, as you can see I tried get that answer."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
prince harry meghan markle oprah winfrey

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.
Priyanka Chopra interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.
bollywood

After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:31 PM IST
American talk show host Oprah Winfrey is set to interview Priyanka Chopra Jonas after her bombshell tell-all interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut has not watched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Kangana Ranaut has not watched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
tv

Kangana weighs in on Meghan-Harry interview, calls Queen 'great'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has tweeted about the controversial interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, give an interview to Oprah Winfrey.(VIA REUTERS)
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, give an interview to Oprah Winfrey.(VIA REUTERS)
tv

Prince Harry has spoken with Charles, William after Oprah interview: report

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Prince Harry has reportedly had a conversation with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, after him and his wife Meghan appeared for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asim Riaz was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13.
Asim Riaz was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13.
tv

Asim Riaz reveals why he rejected an offer to be part of Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:24 PM IST
  • Asim Riaz has revealed that he was asked to return to Bigg Boss 14, but he rejected the offer. Here's why.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.(VIA REUTERS)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.(VIA REUTERS)
tv

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview with Oprah was 'heartbreaking'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, accused an unidentified royal family member of raising racist concerns about their son and courtiers of ignoring her pleas for help when she was suicidal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashmi Desai and Nandish Sandhu participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7.
Rashmi Desai and Nandish Sandhu participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7.
tv

Rashami opens up about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu, says she was 'judged'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:42 PM IST
  • Actor Rashami Desai has said that people would judge her during her divorce from former husband Nandish Sandhu, and that it was a very 'stressful' time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
tv

Rakhi thanks Salman for helping her, says he told her to keep details private

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:58 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant has said that she would like to keep the details of how Salman Khan and his brother Sohail have helped her private, because they've asked her to.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant has been in news even after completion of Bigg Boss 14 owing to her mother's illness.
Rakhi Sawant has been in news even after completion of Bigg Boss 14 owing to her mother's illness.
tv

Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh offered Nach Baliye 10? Actor reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:49 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant has hinted that she and her mysterious husband Ritesh have been offered Nach Baliye 10. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist also revealed that the mysterious man is planning on visiting India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Step inside Anita Hassanandani's house, which has a spectacular view of the Mumbai skyline.
Step inside Anita Hassanandani's house, which has a spectacular view of the Mumbai skyline.
tv

Step inside Anita Hassanandani's house, with a spectacular terrace view. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:48 PM IST
  • Take a tour of Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's Mumbai apartment, which recently welcomed a new member, their son Aaravv. See pictures and videos here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni spotted by paparazzi.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni spotted by paparazzi.
tv

Jasmin says 'mera aaj hi challan hua hai' as paparazzi asks her to remove mask

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Jasmin Bhasin was spotted with boyfriend Aly Goni during an outing in Mumbai on Monday. The photographers asked them to pose without their masks when Jasmin revealed she had just been fined for it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan's team issues statement to say she has tested negative for coronavirus.
Gauahar Khan's team issues statement to say she has tested negative for coronavirus.
tv

Gauahar's team insists she is following all BMC norms after actor gets booked

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:00 AM IST
  • Gauahar Khan's team shared a test report of Gauahar Khan testing negative for Covid-19, said she is following all guidelines of BMC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin developed feelings for each other on Bigg Boss 14.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin developed feelings for each other on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rahul says his equation with Jasmin improved 'because of her boyfriend' Aly Goni

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:11 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya has said that his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin improved partly because he is good friends with her boyfriend, Aly Goni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Param Singh (Sourced photo)
Param Singh (Sourced photo)
tv

Param Singh: More experiments should be done on TV

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Kanpur-born actor Param Singh feels that most times, daily soaps are blamed for being regressive but when new experiments are done on TV, they fall flat!
READ FULL STORY
Close
A mother to two kids, actor Chahatt Khanna started her apparel brand three years ago.
A mother to two kids, actor Chahatt Khanna started her apparel brand three years ago.
tv

Chahatt Khanna: People think I have lot of money and I don’t need acting work, that is not true

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Actor Chahatt Khanna says she is now ready to get back and take up more acting assignments but she maintains how she has to battle people’s perception about her that she does not need work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.
Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.
tv

Did you know Sanjana Ganesan, Jasprit Bumrah's wife, appeared on Splitsvilla?

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:51 PM IST
  • Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. While she is known as a sports presenter, there was a time she was known for her stint on Splitsvilla 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are expecting their first child.
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are expecting their first child.
tv

Kishwer Merchant, expecting first child, poses in a bathtub but is in a dilemma

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:22 PM IST
  • Kishwer Merchant, who is epecting her first child with Suyyash Rai, posed in a bathtub but seemed to be in a dilemma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin excited for Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's song Marjaneya.
Jasmin Bhasin excited for Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's song Marjaneya.
tv

After downplaying feud with Rubina, Jasmin says she's excited for Marjaneya

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • After Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla grooved to Tera Suit, Jasmin Bhasin is preparing to dance to the couple's upcoming song Marjaneya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP