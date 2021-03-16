Prince Harry has spoken with Charles, William after Oprah interview, but no one has reached out to Meghan: report
- Prince Harry has reportedly had a conversation with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, after him and his wife Meghan appeared for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
After saying in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey that he hasn't been speaking with his father and brother, Prince Harry has reportedly had conversations with them both. The talks happened after Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview, but are said to have not been too 'productive'.
In the interview, which aired earlier this month, the couple laid bare the inner workings of the British royal family, and made some revelations that prompted a response from Queen Elizabeth II. Meghan had said that an unnamed royal had expressed concerns about the colour of her son, Archie's skin. Following the allegation, Prince William rejected the idea that his family is 'racist'.
Now, Gayle King has shared an update about the situation on CBS This Morning. She said, "Well, I did actually call them [Meghan and Harry] to see how they were feeling, it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too. The word I was given was, those conversations were not productive. But they are glad they at least started a conversation."
She continued, "I think what is still upsetting to them is that the Palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately but yet they release these false stories that are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still. No one in the Royal Family has talked to Meghan yet or at this particular time. And I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the Royal Family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant. And until you can acknowledge that, I think it’s going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this. They want healing in this family. At the end of the day, it’s Harry’s family."
Also read: Oprah says Queen, Prince Philip didn't discuss Archie's 'dark skin' as Twitter's search for the 'racist royal' narrows
Neither Harry nor Meghan identified the person who made the alleged racist remarks about Archie. Following the interview, Oprah said that Harry wanted her to know that it wasn't the Queen or Prince Phillip. Speaking to Gayle King, Oprah said: "Neither his grandmother nor grandfather were part of those conversations. He did not tell me who were part of those conversations, as you can see I tried get that answer."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Harry has spoken with Charles, William after Oprah interview: report
- Prince Harry has reportedly had a conversation with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, after him and his wife Meghan appeared for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asim Riaz reveals why he rejected an offer to be part of Bigg Boss 14
- Asim Riaz has revealed that he was asked to return to Bigg Boss 14, but he rejected the offer. Here's why.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview with Oprah was 'heartbreaking'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashami opens up about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu, says she was 'judged'
- Actor Rashami Desai has said that people would judge her during her divorce from former husband Nandish Sandhu, and that it was a very 'stressful' time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi thanks Salman for helping her, says he told her to keep details private
- Rakhi Sawant has said that she would like to keep the details of how Salman Khan and his brother Sohail have helped her private, because they've asked her to.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh offered Nach Baliye 10? Actor reacts
- Rakhi Sawant has hinted that she and her mysterious husband Ritesh have been offered Nach Baliye 10. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist also revealed that the mysterious man is planning on visiting India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step inside Anita Hassanandani's house, with a spectacular terrace view. See pic
- Take a tour of Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's Mumbai apartment, which recently welcomed a new member, their son Aaravv. See pictures and videos here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin says 'mera aaj hi challan hua hai' as paparazzi asks her to remove mask
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar's team insists she is following all BMC norms after actor gets booked
- Gauahar Khan's team shared a test report of Gauahar Khan testing negative for Covid-19, said she is following all guidelines of BMC.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul says his equation with Jasmin improved 'because of her boyfriend' Aly Goni
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya has said that his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin improved partly because he is good friends with her boyfriend, Aly Goni.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Param Singh: More experiments should be done on TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chahatt Khanna: People think I have lot of money and I don’t need acting work, that is not true
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you know Sanjana Ganesan, Jasprit Bumrah's wife, appeared on Splitsvilla?
- Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. While she is known as a sports presenter, there was a time she was known for her stint on Splitsvilla 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kishwer Merchant, expecting first child, poses in a bathtub but is in a dilemma
- Kishwer Merchant, who is epecting her first child with Suyyash Rai, posed in a bathtub but seemed to be in a dilemma.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After downplaying feud with Rubina, Jasmin says she's excited for Marjaneya
- After Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla grooved to Tera Suit, Jasmin Bhasin is preparing to dance to the couple's upcoming song Marjaneya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox