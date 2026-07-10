Prince Narula opens up about terrifying anxiety battle: ‘I was taking 18 tablets a day’

Behind his confident reality TV persona, Prince Narula was fighting a quiet, debilitating battle. In a candid conversation on Double Date with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary laid bare a difficult chapter of their lives. He recounted enduring months of crippling panic attacks, sleepless nights, and constant fear.

When he realised anxiety was real

Prince Narula says anxiety left him terrified to sleep.

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Prince Narula said he never imagined he would one day struggle with anxiety himself. Growing up in a small village in Punjab, mental health was never something people spoke about. Looking back, he admitted he misunderstood it for years. He confessed that he had come from a background where nobody even knew what anxiety meant. He would laugh at people talking about anxiety or depression and tell them to just go out and have fun. However, he wanted everyone to understand that it was absolutely real.

When anxiety hit him, it completely changed his life. "My heart would race uncontrollably. I'd abandon my car in the middle of traffic and just walk away. I'd be sitting with friends watching a movie and suddenly bolt out because I couldn't breathe," he recalled. The nights were the hardest. “I didn't sleep for six months straight. I developed a genuine fear of darkness. I stopped working, isolated myself from everyone, and disappeared from the world.”

Living with constant fear

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{{^usCountry}} Prince said the anxiety slowly started affecting both his mental and physical health. “My cholesterol shot up. My liver showed signs of fatigue. I was dealing with health problems I'd never encountered before. At my worst, I was consuming 18 pills every single day. I genuinely believed that if I fell asleep, I'd never wake up again. So I fought sleep desperately. I wanted every possible moment with my daughter. I convinced myself I was suffering from every disease known to mankind,” Prince revealed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prince said the anxiety slowly started affecting both his mental and physical health. “My cholesterol shot up. My liver showed signs of fatigue. I was dealing with health problems I'd never encountered before. At my worst, I was consuming 18 pills every single day. I genuinely believed that if I fell asleep, I'd never wake up again. So I fought sleep desperately. I wanted every possible moment with my daughter. I convinced myself I was suffering from every disease known to mankind,” Prince revealed. {{/usCountry}}

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He also shared that the hardest part was not knowing why it was happening. From the outside, everything in his life looked fine. He had work, financial stability and a happy marriage, yet he was battling anxiety every day.

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Prince also spoke about the rumours surrounding his marriage to Yuvika and said they were never close to giving up on each other. He said disagreements happen in every family, but that does not mean people walk away from their relationships. He added that Yuvika means everything to him and leaving her was never an option. Prince also revealed that he lost nearly 20 kilos during that difficult phase.

About Prince Narula

The love story between Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary began under the reality TV spotlight of Bigg Boss 9 back in 2015. Following their October 2018 wedding, the duo welcomed their daughter Ekleen in October 2024.