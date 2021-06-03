Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prince Narula says he and Yuvika Chaudhary aren't casteist: 'I'm Punjabi, she is Jat. We would't have been married'

Prince Narula has said that his wife, actor Yuvika Chaudhary did not mean anything by the casteist slur she used in a recent video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have been married since 2018.

Actor Prince Narula has defended his wife Yuvika Chaudhary once again amid the casteist slur controversy. An FIR was registered against Yuvika after she was heard using a casteist word in a video. Yuvika has said that she did not know what the word meant.

In an interaction with the paparazzi on Thursday, Prince talked about the controversy and maintained that neither him, nor his wife are casteist. "People make a big deal out of the smallest things. And more important things are never addressed. She did not even know that the word she had used had casteist connotations. We don't believe in caste. I'm a Punjabi, she is a Jat. Had it been so, we would not have gotten married," he said.

Haryana Police registered an FIR against Yuvika under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act last week, according to an official.

In his complaint against her, Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan alleged that the actress made some derogatory and objectionable remarks about the Scheduled Caste community in the video, a copy of which he handed over to the police. The complaint was made to Hansi Superintendent of Police Nikita Ahlawat on May 26 in this regard, the police said on Saturday.

Yuvika also took to Twitter to issue an apology, saying she did not know the meaning of the word. "First of all, with folded hands, I apologise to you'll. I used the word unknowingly and I didn't know the meaning. Please forgive a mistake that happened unknowingly," she said in Hindi.

Also read: Mira Rajput is a stunner in red in new pic, fans call her 'royal beauty'

Prince also supported her through a series on videos on his Instagram page. "None of us knew the meaning of the word. When we received your messages, we looked it up online and we felt really bad. Yuvi immediately edited it soon after. I hope you guys understand nothing was done intentionally. We didn't know the meaning of the word. Even I was there, if it is Yuvi's fault, it is my fault as well. We both didn't know the meaning of the word. We are really sorry if we hurt anyone, we love you guys," he said in Hindi. "Hum wo last person hai jo caste mein believe karte hai (we are the last people who would believe in caste)," he said.

