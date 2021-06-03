Mira Rajput is a stunner in red in new pic, fans call her 'royal beauty'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared a new picture on Instagram. The photo shows her striking an intense pose while looking at something away from the camera.

In the picture, Mira is seen dressed in a bright red outfit and wearing diamond jewellery. Her hair is falling on her shoulders and she is sitting on a blue chair. Mira wrote with her picture, "Looking at the bright side."

Her expressions and good looks got her many compliments from her fans. "You look Gorgeous and Beautiful! My Lady in Red!," wrote one fan. "Mira you are a true rockstar," wrote another. "I can only look at you, cause you are the brightest site for me," read another comment. A fan also called her a 'royal beauty'.

Recently, Mira impressed everyone with her workout video. She was seen using workout ropes on a tree for her exercise routine. "Engaged. On the rings Tried something new #noexcuses," she wrote. In stark contrast to the workout video, Mira also shared a picture of herself napping on a couch. She captioned it, "Can we normalise napping on the eve of one’s birthday. Minutes to midnight. Because I got schooled @ishitasethii @sejalkkumar."





Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. A year later, they welcomed their daughter Misha and their son Zain was born in 2018.

Shahid will soon make his digital debut with a drama-thriller series directed by Raj and DK, produced by Amazon Prime Video. “I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience,” the actor had said in a statement.

Also read: Ahead of The Family Man 2, here are 5 reasons why Manoj Bajpayee show is the best Hindi spy series

He was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh with Kiara Advani. His next film will be the Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey. He will be seen as a former cricketer who starts playing again in his mid-30s. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur. It will hit the theatres on November 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON