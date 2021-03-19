Home / Entertainment / Tv / Priyanka Chopra talks about her Hindu, Christian, Islamic upbringing during interview with Oprah. Watch new promo
tv

Priyanka Chopra talks about her Hindu, Christian, Islamic upbringing during interview with Oprah. Watch new promo

Actor Priyanka Chopra's interview with Oprah Winfrey is all set to air next week. In a new promo, the actor talked about the various religions she followed as a child growing up in India.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a new promo for her upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra is seen talking about her religious views and secular upbringing as a child in India. Priyanka spoke about how she had Christian, Islamic and Hindu influences on her life.

Priyanka was on the show to promote her recently released memoir, Unfinished. In the promo, Oprah mentions how reading it reminded her of her own time in India. She talked to Priyanka about India's 'spiritual energy' and asked if she had a 'spiritual foundation'.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rakhi is a cute doll with long flowing hair in this throwback pic as a child

Michelle Obama shuts down Jimmy Kimmel's probing question on her sex life

OTT can change the game for young actors: Aditi Sharma

Lee Min-ho waves at fans present outside Pachinko filming location, watch video

Responding to her, Priyanka said, "I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You're right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it."

Also read: Karan Johar shows the power of love in mother Hiroo Johar’s birthday portrait featuring his twins Roohi and Yash

Priyanka added how her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, always taught her that all religions are ways to the same God. "I am a Hindu. I pray, I have a temple at my home, I do it as often as I can. But truly to me, I am a believer that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that," she said. The interview is scheduled to air on Discovery+ on March 24.

Oprah recently took the world by a storm with her interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In the interview, which released on March 8, the couple made some explosive revelations about their life as senior members of Britain's royal family, the support they didn't receive and the racist vitriol Meghan faced from the UK media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra oprah

Related Stories

tv

Priyanka Chopra's Oprah interview promo out, actor talks about why she decided to 'address her life'

UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:10 AM IST
tv

Prince Harry has spoken with Charles, William after Oprah interview, but no one has reached out to Meghan: report

UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:49 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP