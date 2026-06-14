Qubool Hai actor Surbhi Jyoti and husband Sumit Suri blessed with a baby girl: ‘Our hearts are filled with love’

“It's a girl!” read the words in the new picture shared by Surbhi on her Instagram post. The date- 13th June, was also mentioned in the picture. In the caption, she wrote, "||ॐ॥

Actor Surbhi Jyoti dropped the sweetest post on her Instagram account on June 14! The Qubool Hai actor announced that she and her husband, Sumit Suri, have been blessed with a baby girl. Surbhi welcomed her baby girl on Saturday, June 13.

Actor Hina Khan commented, “Mashaallah!” Arjit Taneja wrote, “Congratulations guys!” Fans flooded the comments section with messages for the new mom. One commented, “The best role of your life begins now-Mom! Congratulations and love to your baby girl.” A comment read, “Baby Surbhi is hereee ahh so happy for you!! Congratulations!!” A second fan wrote, “Wishing your little girl a future filled with happiness, success, and love.”

On February 11, Surbhi had taken to Instagram to announce that she and husband Sumit Suri are going to be parents.

Speaking with HTCity, Surbhi had said, “Ever since we announced the news to our families, they have been all the more happy to welcome the little one. My mom and mother-in-law have been a great support in this journey. From sharing their own experiences to being there in each step I take.” When asked how the phase has been for her so far, she is quick to share, “I was hoping that I would have some weird, odd mood swings etc., as it’s said and shown, but it looks like it’s a myth, at least for I. I’ve been eating very normal food and I’m really not craving anything fancy.”

About her personal life In 2024, the actor couple got married in the presence of close friends and family members at a Jim Corbett resort in Uttarakhand in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Surbhi opted for a red lehenga with thread embroidery work, which was styled with gold and silver jewellery. Sumit opted for a white sherwani for the special day. In the caption, Surbhi wrote: “Shubh Vivah 27/10/24 (red heart and eternity emoticons).”

A memorable feature about their wedding was that it had several unique and eco-friendly rituals that reflect their commitment to sustainability and nature. The two first crossed paths while working together on the music video Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, where they portrayed a bride and groom.

Surbhi worked in several Punjabi radio and television shows, but rose to fame when she was cast as Zoya Farooqui in the hit series Qubool Hai (2012–2016). She also played Gitanjali in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai (2017) and Bela in the highly-rated Naagin 3 (2018–2019).