Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to tie the knot on July 16, share details of ‘close-knit wedding’

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married on July 16. He said that they have always wanted a ‘close-knit wedding’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married on July 16.

Singer Rahul Vaidya and television actor Disha Parmar are set to tie the knot on July 16, in the presence of close friends and family. In a new interview, they shared details of their ‘intimate’ wedding.

In November last year, while he was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rahul Vaidya asked Disha Parmar to marry him. As he did not have any way to directly communicate with her, he asked her to convey her decision to the makers of the show. She publicly accepted his proposal when she came on Bigg Boss 14 as a special guest for the Valentine’s Day episode.

Talking to a leading daily, Rahul said, “Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony.”

Disha, meanwhile, said that she was always inclined towards a ‘simple ceremony’. “My idea of an ideal wedding ceremony is an intimate affair. Marriage is a union of two people and their respective families with their dear ones in attendance. I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that’s exactly what we are going ahead with,” she said.

Also read: Tanishaa Mukerji says she froze her eggs at 39, doctor advised it only when she has ‘no hope of conceiving a baby’

Rahul and Disha, who are making the final arrangements for their low-key nuptials, featured in a wedding-themed song Madhanya earlier this year. Earlier, Rahul had said that all his Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants would be invited to his wedding with Disha.

Rahul was recently seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, which he was the runner-up of. He finished shooting for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which will premiere on July 17. Disha, meanwhile, is known for her roles in shows such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Woh Apna Sa.

