Rahul Vaidya and wife-to-be Disha Parmar burn the dance floor in unseen video. Watch

One of Rahul Vaidya's fan clubs dug out an unseen video of him and Disha Parmar dancing together at a wedding. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married soon after he is out of the Bigg Boss house.

An unseen video of singer Rahul Vaidya and his wife-to-be, actor Disha Parmar, has surfaced online. In the clip, which was shot at a wedding, the two are seen dancing together to the song Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Currently, Rahul is in Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. There were rumours that Disha would go on the show as his 'connection' but she clarified that the news is false. His best friend, Toshi Sabri, has entered as his support.

Earlier, a fan shared an interview of Disha’s on Twitter, in which she said that she is ‘not comfortable’ with Bigg Boss 14, and urged her to ‘put (her) personal preference aside’ to support Rahul. She, however, said that her entry on the show would have an adverse effect.

“It not about personal preference! I understand your emotions, you should understand mine too! He is strong enough to fight his own battles and trust me.. having me around him for a week will put pressure on him especially now when i am dragged in the conversation every now & then,” she replied.

Also read | Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla shares heartfelt message after eviction, seeks support for ‘sherni’ Rubina Dilaik

Last year, on Disha’s birthday, Rahul proposed to her while he was in the Bigg Boss house. Though she has not publicly responded yet, his mother confirmed that wedding preparations are in full swing. Reports suggest that the two will tie the knot this June.

Recently, Rahul’s sister Shruti Vaidya told The Times of India that Disha ‘fits very well in (their) family’. “We believe in genuineness and Disha is very genuine. Whenever I have met Disha in the past also I have always found her very real. I feel it is the most important thing in any human being,” she added.

