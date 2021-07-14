Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Mehendi function kicks off with bright smiles and dancing. Watch

Disha Parmar can be seen having a great time in videos that have surfaced online from her mehendi ceremony. Festivities around her wedding with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya began Wednesday.

Singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actor Disha Parmar are set to get married on July 16, Friday. In the videos that have been shared by fan clubs online, she can be seen in a red kurta and white salwar combo, getting her hands decorated with mehendi for the ceremony.

One of the videos shows her talking with people around while two girls dance at some distance from the bride-to-be. Gal Meethi Meethi from Sonam Kapoor-Abhay Deol's 2010 film Aisha plays in the background. Behind Disha Parmar, a huge decoration is put up and the word 'Dulhaniya (bride)" is written on it.





Another video shows Disha Parmar flaunting her mehendi-decorated hands as Bollywood songs play in the background. Two of her friends also show their hands decorated with mehendi.

Disha had also posted a picture on her Instagram Stories as she got ready for the ceremony. Rahul Vaidya's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Arshi Khan also posted a small clip of herself getting her hands decorated with mehendi.

A glimpse of Disha Parmar's post.





Last week, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announced the date for their wedding and shared a note on social media. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant posted the note on his Instagram page. It read as, "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness."

Rahul and Disha have been together for some time. However, it was on Bigg Boss 14 last year that the singer proposed to her. Rahul Vaidya went down on his knees and asked Disha Parmar to marry him while on the show, on the occasion of her birthday. He also wore a T-shirt that had 'Marry Me?' written on it. Fans have coined a term for the couple - Dishul.