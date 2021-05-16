Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rahul Vaidya gives a peek into late-night video call with girlfriend Disha Parmar
Rahul Vaidya gives a peek into late-night video call with girlfriend Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya shared a sneak peek of his video call with his girlfriend Disha Parmar on Saturday. While he is currently in Cape Town, she is in Mumbai.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are set to get married this year.

Rahul Vaidya is missing his girlfriend Disha Parmar, as he is filming the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, in Cape Town, while she is in Mumbai. He is staying in touch with her over video calls.

Late on Saturday night, Rahul took to Instagram Stories to share a screengrab of his video call with Disha. While he was seen laying in bed, she seemed to be all dolled up, with eyeliner and lipstick on. He added a heart emoji.

Rahul Vaidya on Instagram Stories.

Earlier this month, Rahul left for Cape Town, and Disha came to see him off at the airport. She also surprised him with a ‘parting gift’ - a luxury watch worth over 70,000. She also wrote a romantic letter for him: “A little parting gift as you get on another adventurous journey and obviously, you are going to rock that too. Love you too much, DP.”

Rahul has been sharing constant updates with the other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants on social media. Before leaving for the show, he had told the paparazzi that he is scared of snakes and water. “Ab maine haan toh bol diya but mujhe saanp se darr lagta hai, mujhe paani se darr lagta hai, so I really don’t know main udhar kya karne wala hoon (I have agreed to it but I'm scared of snakes and water, so I really don't know what I'll do there),” he said.

During his stint on Bigg Boss 14, Rahul realised his feelings for Disha, as he was away from her. On her birthday, he went down on one knee and proposed marriage to her, while he was still inside the house. She publicly accepted his proposal in a Valentine’s Day special episode of the show.

After Rahul finished Bigg Boss 14 as the runner-up, he starred with Disha in a music video titled Madhanya. The two are set to tie the knot sometime this year once the Covid-19 restrictions ease.



