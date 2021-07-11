Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rahul Vaidya says Indian Idol early seasons were 'too pure': 'Even Neha Kakkar would agree'
tv

Rahul Vaidya says Indian Idol early seasons were 'too pure': 'Even Neha Kakkar would agree'

Rahul Vaidya shares his views on the controversies and drama that goes around on Indian Idol 12. He has been a contestant on the first season of the show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Rahul Vaidya shares his views on drama around Indian Idol 12.

Rahul Vaidya has said that the "romantic angle" on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is just for fun and should not be taken too seriously. The singer recently returned from Cape Town after shooting for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Singer Rahul Vaidya was one of the participants on the first season of the singing reality show, Indian Idol. He ended up as the second runner-up on the show. Most recently, contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have been linked up romantically.

The singer told a leading daily, "I also heard there was some romantic angle going on in Indian Idol 12, it was done for fun. He was not told to marry the contestant at a gun point. Why such a big deal, the show has been running for the last 6-7 months, and this is done just for entertainment. The show will soon come to an end and the next season will begin and there will be new contestants and the story will move forward. I don’t think it should be taken so seriously."

Rahul Vaidya added that things were simpler in the first season. "I would like to add here during our time, during the first season that show was too pure. Neha Kakkar, who is the judge of the show, earlier was there as a contestant on the second season. Even she would agree that we would get just 2 minutes 30 seconds for our performance. We would go on stage, perform, comeback and sit. It was very pure and simple. Now things have changed as everything goes through evolution. That’s how the world functions. Today, it is also about packaging. Uss time ka alag charm tha.., aaj ki kahani alag hai (The charm was different at that time, now the story is different)," he said.

Also read: Rohit Roy undergoes massive physical transformation, fans say ‘take a bow’

In May, Indian Idol 12 show host Aditya Narayan had told Bollywood Spy, "Hum masti karte hai (We are just having some fun). People say that we cook up make-believe affairs on reality shows. So what? Did we ever say no? We do it. Ye dhong hai (This is all lie). But you enjoy it no? Because we love to do it.”

After his stint in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya featured in a few music videos. He will next be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi alongside Bigg Boss 14 contestants Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla, among others. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the shows starts airing on July 17.

Topics
rahul vaidya indian idol indian idol 12

