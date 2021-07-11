Rohit Roy wows fans with massive physical transformation, says there are ‘no magic pills’ or shortcuts

Actor Rohit Roy has undergone a massive physical transformation. He took to Instagram to share a collage of shirtless photos taken at different times and wrote, “Transformations take time… there are not shortcuts… and definitely NO MAGIC PILLS! #staythecourse #journey #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney.”

Rohit Roy’s post got a lot of love from his fellow actors, including Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Sayantani Ghosh, Mohit Malik and Simone Singh. He shared the same collage on Twitter and wrote, “Transformations take time, effort, resilience and continuum… Stay the course!”

Fans were stunned by Rohit’s transformation, with many asking for his diet and workout routine. “Take a bow master...!! More power to you, stay motivated and inspire millions,” one wrote, replying to his tweet. “Amazing bro. You are again like a fine wine,” another wrote. “Always thought you were Hollywood material,” a third wrote.

Rohit is known for television shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Milan and Swabhimaan. He has also acted in films such as Shootout at Lokhandwala, Fashion, Apartment and Kaabil.

Earlier this year, Rohit was seen in the gangster drama Mumbai Saga, directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film, which also starred Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham and Kajal Aggarwal, got a compromised theatrical release amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, in an interview with SpotboyE, Rohit said that being a part of successful films has not boosted his career. “I still struggle to find the right kind of work and I never lie about it. People still remember Fattoo from Shootout at Lokhandwala. If I go into the bylanes on my bike in a helmet, people still recognise me as Fattoo bhai. Did all this success translate into fantastic work for me? No. What did I do wrong? Nothing. Do I have any answers? No. But I am extremely content with people appreciating my work,” he said.

