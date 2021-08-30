Rahul Vaidya talks to paparazzi about drug menace, says it ‘ends very badly’. Watch video

Singer Rahul Vaidya stopped to have a chat with the photographers on Monday as he was clicked at the Mumbai airport, ready to fly out of the city. He urged them to watch his wife, television actor Disha Parmar’s new show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, which premieres on Monday night. At their insistence, he even sang a line from the 1976 song that the title of the serial is inspired by.

In a video, shared online by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Rahul is also seen sharing a message about the drug menace in society. “Kal main discuss kar raha tha kuch friends ke saath (Yesterday, I was discussing with some friends that) a lot of youth is getting into drugs, they take drugs,” he said.

“Please don’t get into it because iska end jo hai woh bohot kharab hai (it ends very badly), so there is no point that you should do that. Please say no,” he added.

Rahul’s comments come amid actor Armaan Kohli’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a small quantity of cocaine was allegedly recovered from his home after a raid on Saturday. Since last year, the agency has questioned several Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, in connection with an investigation into Bollywood’s alleged drug links. The case was linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, Rahul is currently seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, alongside Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul and Varun Sood.

Rahul returned to the limelight last year after he participated in Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan. Although he quit the reality show during the mid-season finale because he missed his family, he soon returned and ended up being the runner-up.