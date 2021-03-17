Rahul Vaidya teases a big announcement about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, watch

Bigg Boss 14 couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin recently stepped out for a double date with Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, and his girlfriend Disha Parmar in Mumbai. The couples were spotted making their way into a popular eatery in the city for dinner. As they were wrapping up their conversation, Rahul teased that he has a big announcement to make regarding Aly and Jasmin.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Rahul teased that he will be making an announcement about the couple but in due course. When the photographers teased that a possible wedding announcement was coming their way, Aly and Jasmin shot down the possibilities. "Nahi, nahi, aisa kuch nahi hai (no, no, nothing like that)," Jasmin clarified immediately, in her usual style. "Shaadi hogi toh aapko toh pata chalega na (If a wedding is happening, you would know, right)," Aly added. "Abhi lekin bahut time hai (There is still a lot of time)," Jasmin assured.

If it is not a wedding, there are chances that the Bigg Boss 14 trio might be collaborating on new music. Aly and Jasmin have already starred in a music video, Tera Suit, sung by Tony Kakkar, and have a few more in the pipeline for release. Bigg Boss 14 couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla also have a song dropping this week.

Asked if Rahul is working on new music, the singer confirmed that there are a two songs in the making but he is in no hurry to release them. "Bahut interesting do gaane aane waale hai bahut jald. Main chahta hoon sabke gaane aa jaye fir mera gaana aayega (There are two interesting songs that will release soon. I want everyone to release their songs and then I will drop mine)," he said.

There were also rumours doing the rounds suggesting that Rahul has recorded a song for Radhe. He denied the speculation and said that though it is his dream to sing for Salman Khan, he has done no work on his upcoming Eid release.