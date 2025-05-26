Rajiv Adatia says attending Cannes Film Festival is now like going to PVR Juhu: ‘It used to be a wow moment’

Rajiv Adatia's dig at celebrities walking the Cannes red carpet to only represent brands

Rajiv took to his Instagram story and took a sly dig at the celebrities attending Cannes this year. He compared Cannes to PVR Juhu theatre, which is located in Mumbai and frequented by several celebrities to watch films, and wrote, “Going to Cannes was like a wow moment before! Now seeing this year, it’s like going to PVR Juhu! Woh chale hum bhi chale (laughing emoticon).”

Rajiv Adatia's view on Cannes Film Festival.

This year, several social media content creators like Sakshi Sidwani, Parul Gulati, Nancy Tyagi, and Sarah Sarosh, along with celebrities like Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela and others, walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, representing different brands. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Neeraj Ghaywan and Vishal Jethwa attended the film festival for the screening of their film Homebound. The film received a nine-minute standing ovation, leaving the filmmakers and cast emotional.

Rajiv Adatia's recent work

Rajiv gained popularity through his stint on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 15. He won hearts with his quirky and fun personality. Though the season was won by Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv became a household name. He later participated in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Rajiv was most recently seen in the reality cooking show Celebrity MasterChef. The show also featured Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh (aka Mr. Faisu), Dipika Kakar, Ayesha Jhulka, Archana Gautam, Kabita Singh, Usha Nadkarni, Chandan Prabhakar, Gaurav Khanna and Abhijeet Sawant. Rajiv emerged as one of the finalists of the show, which was hosted by Farah Khan and judged by renowned chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna. Gaurav won the trophy and took home ₹20 lakh prize money along with a chef’s coat.