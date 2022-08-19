Raju Srivastava's wife says rumours of comedian being brain dead are baseless: 'He will be back to entertain everyone'

Raju Srivastava, who suffered heart attack and is currently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, is stable and doctors are doing their best, his wife Shikha Srivastava has said. Raju suffered a heart attack while working out in his gym on August 10. (Also read: Only a miracle can save Raju Srivastava': Ahsaan Qureshi shares health update)

Raju is a well known comedian and has worked on many television shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He has also worked in films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, and Baazigar, among many others. Earlier this week, a few claimed Raju was brain dead and doctors had “given up on him”. Raju's manager Maqbool rubbished the rumours about the comedian and told a news portal that doctors are working on his treatment.

Shikha told ETimes, "Doctors are present on earth in the form of God. They are doing very well, these rumours are baseless that they have given up. Things are being handled medically and it will take time to happen. We have to struggle and patiently wait for the struggles. Doctors and Raju ji both are fighting and everyone will get to know the positive results very soon. I promise that Raju will be back to entertain everyone."

She added that the comedian's health is stable and doctors are doing their job “very diligently”, adding that Raju is a fighter and the family has full faith in the doctors and management of the hospital. "He is going to win this battle. He will fight it out and will come back to entertain you all, this is my promise to you all. We are getting wishes, blessings and a lot of people are praying and doing puja for his health and everyone’s vibration is very positive. I know the prayers are not going to go unanswered. I just want to urge everyone to continue praying for his health," she said.

Raju's manager has also confirmed that the comedian was not brain dead. “There is nothing like this. He is unconscious. There was swelling in his brain nerves. With some medicines, he was unable to respond. Then some injections were given which caused swelling in some of his brain nerves. Doctors are treating it," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.