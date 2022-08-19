‘Only a miracle can save Raju Srivastava': Ahsaan Qureshi says doctors have given up

Raju Srivastava continues to remain critical days after he collapsed during a workout at the gym. Fellow comedian Ahsaan Qureshi has said that Raju is brain dead and they all are praying for a miracle to happen. Raju is currently on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at AIIMS Delhi. Also read: 'Raju Srivastava had become weak, I advised him to take things a bit easy': Shekhar Suman on their chat 15 days ago

Raju had been admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack post working out at the gym. The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. His trainer rushed him to the hospital. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Talking to Pinkvilla about Raju's health, Ahsaan Qureshi said, “Doctors have given up. They've told the family that they could do whatever possible to save him, and now only a miracle can save him. The news about his death is untrue, the doctors have said that his brain is dead. His condition is very critical. We all friends are praying and chanted Hanuman Chalisa a few minutes ago.” He has requested everyone to pray for a miracle to happen.

Raju is currently the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh. He and Ahsaan Qureshi had met during The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

On Thursday, comedian Rajpal Yadav also posted a video in which he said that he is eagerly waiting to meet Raju after he gets better. He captioned the video, “Get well soon Raju mere bhai (brother) ...miss seeing you.”

In the video, speaking in Hindi, Rajpal said, "Bhai Raju Srivastava, get well soon. We are all praying for you and eagerly waiting for you. Your family, your 'sansaar' and your well-wishers, everyone is praying for your speedy recovery. Get out soon, so that we can all hug each other, and you stay happy and keep entertaining the world. Love you brother, god bless you, get well soon."

