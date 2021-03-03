Rakhi Sawant, brother Rakesh dismiss FIR against them, call it 'publicity stunt'

Rakhi Sawant and her brother Rakesh Sawant have reacted, after an FIR was filed against them in New Delhi. The Bigg Boss 14 alum, her brother Rakesh, and a person named Raj Khatri were named in the FIR.

Rakesh's reaction comes hours after news broke that an FIR has been registered by a retired bank employee named Shailesh Srivastava in Vikaspuri police station in Delhi. Rakhi has revealed that she's taken the legal route and will file a defamation suit.

"It has nothing to do with me, my legal team will file a defamation suit soon. This is a publicity stunt and our legal team will take action," she told Spotboye. Rakesh has also reacted to the FIR in the same report. He shared details of the events that unfolded between the duo.

Referring to the dance institute mention in the FIR, Rakesh said, "I invested ₹3 lakhs for the renovation of the institute in 2017. But just before we could open the institute, I had to return to Mumbai for my mother's stomach operation. I was here for a month and when I went back to Delhi, I got to know the place was rented to some Sardar ji. So, when I had come back to Mumbai for my mother's operation in a hurry, I had forgotten my cheque books and some more stuff back in Delhi, which I got to know have been misplaced. In fact, I had even filed a complaint for my missing cheque books and some more stuff. I had even informed my bank to stop all withdrawals," he said.

"Rakhi has nothing to do with all this. She has no clue about the deal. I called Shailendra so many times on returning to Delhi, at that time they never took my calls. And now, when Rakhi has come out of the Bigg Boss house, they are using this opportunity to gain publicity by presenting my old cheque books and claiming that I have done a fraud," he added.

Navbharat Times had previously reported that Shailesh met Rakesh with the intention of starting a business. He gave Rakhi's brother gave Rs. 6 lakh. The meeting was reportedly initiated by Raj, where the two decided to produce a film based on Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim's life. Apart from the film, the duo also had plans to open a dance institute, with Rakesh allegedly assuring Shailesh that Rakhi will be involved. Plans did not materialise and the Sawant siblings allegedly handed Shailesh a post-dated cheque which bounced owing to the wrong signature. When Shailesh tried following up, his efforts went into vain and he eventually decided to file an FIR.

