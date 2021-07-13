Rakhi Sawant dances to Appadi Podu, feels embarrassed later: 'Mujhe kya ho jaata hai kabhi kabhi'

Rakhi Sawant is often spotted around in Mumbai and her paparazzi videos are also quite popular online. While she often entertains paparazzi, as well as her fans, through these appearances, Rakhi was embarrassed after she watched one of her recent videos.

Recently seen in a music video, Rakhi Sawant expressed her embarrassment after watching a paparazzi video of herself. In the video, she was standing outside a building, posing for the paparazzi when she suddenly did an impromptu dance on Thalapathy Vijay's popular song, Appadi Podu. She then started laughing and ran inside. She was wearing a red dress in the video and also sang a few lines.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant responded to the video posted a paparazzo account and wrote, "Mujhe kya ho jaata hai kabhi kabhi (What happens to me sometimes?)". The post also got similar comments online.

One wrote, "She is crazy us din spray bat rahi thi (She was distributing sprays the other day)."Another one asked, "Is that entertainment for you?"One even labelled her as attention seeking and wrote, "I don't know why , I just get irritated seeing her over-action ..don't know why people thinks it's entertainment fun or etc ..I just feel it's as attention seeking everyday."

Also read: Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka Singha welcome second child, a baby boy

However, many of Rakhi fans also took to the comment section to appreciate her spirit. "_Full entertaining ho Rakhi aap har Kisi ko hasana har Kisi ke bus ki baat Nahin (You are entertaining, to make people laugh is not everyone's cup of tea)," one wrote. Another one commented, "Laal chhari maidal khari." Many others dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments. One wrote, "She’s the best."

Rakhi Sawant was seen on Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. She entered the Salman Khan show mid-way, on the day of the mid-season finale. While other 'challengers' who entered the game with her were voted, she remained on the show for long. She only stepped out when given an option to pick up a bag of money and give up on the winner's trophy.