Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka Singha welcome second child, a baby boy

Rannvijay Singha announced the arrival of his second child, a son, late Monday and shared a picture on Instagram. Rannvijay has been married to Prianka Singha for six years and they also have a four-year-old daughter, Kainaat.

Rannvijay Singha, known for MTV shows such as Roadies and Splitsvilla, posted a picture of his shoes on his Instagram page, placed alongside tiny shoes of a baby, and wrote, "Shoe game. 12 July 2021."

Rannvijay Singhaa announces the arrival of his son.





Rannvijay also shared a picture of a little red sports jersey along with a pair of tiny sneakers. He wrote, “#satnamwaheguru." The post was showered with love and congratulatory messages from his fans as well as industry colleagues and friends.





Yuvika Chaudhary dropped heart emojis while Rannvijay's Roadies team member Nikhil Chinapa wrote, “Congratulations guys!!! Sending you all our love for Kai’s little brother and the new addition to your lovely family."

Neha Dhupia, who also works with them on MTV Roadies, wrote, “Yayyy!!!!! Best news ever congratulations Rann, Pri and Kai.” Gauahar Khan, Prince Narula, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood and Dishank Arora also congratulated the new parents.

Earlier this year, Rannvijay had opened up about apprehensions of having a baby during the pandemic. He told Hindustan Times in an interview, "It (having a baby during the pandemic) is concerning and worrisome but the maximum we can do is take all the precautions. My wife along with my daughter (Kainaat) is in London, while I am here. That is a tough part. But, hopefully, I will get back to them soon."

Rannvijay is currently seen as the host of the dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla 13, alongside Sunny Leone.

