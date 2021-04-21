Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rakhi Sawant jokes about her mother's 'catwalk' as she recovers from surgery, watch
Rakhi Sawant jokes about her mother's 'catwalk' as she recovers from surgery, watch

Rakhi Sawant shared a new video of her mother Jaya Sawant from the hospital. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant's mother recently underwent a surgery.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 21, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant shares a video of her mother Jaya Sawant from the hospital.

Rakhi Sawant's spirits are high as her mother Jaya Sawant successfully underwent a surgery. Earlier this week, Rakhi had revealed that a cancerous tumour had been removed from Jaya's body in Mumbai. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant has now shared a video hinting that her mother is recovering well.

In the video, Jaya was seen taking walk with the support of her doctor while Rakh filmed the moment. The doctor was seen advising her during their walk. Rakhi shared the video and wrote, "Mom ka in catwalk and Hospital." Actor Zareen Khan took to the comments section and said, "Wishing your mommy a speedy recovery."

Fans also took to the comments section and also wished the elderly lady a speedy recovery. "God bless you mam ..hamari prayers apke sath hai," a fan commented. "God bless her we are with u Rakhi , the most loved person in the nation," another fan said. "Thank god more power to her," a third fan said.

Rakhi, on Monday, broke down while talking to the media after her mother's surgery. During the interaction, she thanked Salman Khan. "Salman Bhai, aapne meri maa ko bacha liya. Mujhe kuch nahi chahiye jeevan mein, meri maa chahiye (Salman bhai, you saved my mother. I don't want anything in my life, I just want my mother)." She also said Salman helped her reach out to India's best cancer specialist for her mother's cure. She added that her mother is now cancer-free. She called Salman an 'angel and a 'messiah'.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari flashes toned abs in new mirror selfie, says she's hitting her targets 'one pound at a time'

In a video she shared on the same day after Jaya's surgery, Rakhi said: "It is because of him and his family that I am able to get this operation done." Rakhi was among the finalists of the recently concluded Bigg Boss season. She chose to go home with a cash prize of 14 lakh instead of competing for the title.

rakhi sawant

