Rakhi Sawant's first post after Bigg Boss 14 is a picture of mom in hospital, Kamya Panjabi is speechless

Rakhi Sawant, who was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14, has posted pictures of her ailing mother at the hospital. Rakhi also revealed that her mom has been fighting cancer, which left many of her friends and followers in awe of their strength.

Rakhi posted a few pictures of her mother from the hospital and wrote, "Please pray for mom ,she is undergoing cancer treatment."

Rashami Desai commented, "Will surly pray for her speedy recovery and more important god give her more power . You are stronger then anyone baby your prayer works like magic." Many TV actors, including Karan Singh Chhabra, Anita Hassanandani and Puneesh Sharma posted their prayers for Rakhi's mother.

Kamya Panjabi shared a screenshot of Rakhi's Instagram post and wrote, "Well dis is Rakhi's 1st post aft bb14 finale,i m numb I hv no words, some1 who entertained da world so much past few months,was goin thru dis?Can u even imagine?Koi tujhse kya mukabla karega @IAMREALRAKHI tu toh sabse upar aur sabse anokhi nikli..u r a winner in life #Staystrong. Praying for Aunty's speedy recovery! Ganapati Bappa sab thik karenge! Respect for you @IAMREALRAKHI I salute you girl.."

Rakhi quit the show after taking the ₹14 lakh that she was offered. In interviews following the show's finale, she said that she needed the money as her bank balance had significantly depleted in recent years.

Rakhi has often spoken about her mother's illness. However, during the last few days, she was seen saying that her mother is undergoing chemotherapy and the family needs the money to pay for her treatment.