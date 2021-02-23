IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rakhi Sawant hints at a 'divorce', says marriage with Ritesh is 'illegal'
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rakhi Sawant hints at a 'divorce', says marriage with Ritesh is 'illegal'

  • Hinting at a divorce, Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant has said that her marriage to her mystery 'husband' Ritesh is illegal.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:23 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant has said that her marriage with an NRI named Ritesh is 'illegal'. Rakhi throughout the recently concluded season of Bigg Boss spoke about Ritesh, but his identity remained a mystery.

While Rakhi and her family insisted that Ritesh is a real person, many believed the 'mystery husband' narrative to be a publicity stunt. Rakhi chose to leave the show with 14 lakh, thereby removing herself from contention for the big prize, which eventually went to Rubina Dilaik on Sunday's finale.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rakhi hinted at 'divorce' proceedings while speaking about Ritesh. She said that before entering the show, she was 'broken from the inside'. She continued in Hindi, "My marriage issues were going on... The divorce... My husband left me on the day of our wedding. He said he didn't want to face the media. My mother was undergoing chemotherapy."

Rakhi said that she overcame those 'traumas', but added that she doesn't see a future with Ritesh. On the show, she said that Ritesh was already married, and had a child.

Asked about when she'll introduce the world to Ritesh, she said, "Let me meet him first. I don't yet know how he has reacted to all that I said about him on the show. I don't want to ruin his life, he should live happily with his wife. He loved me, he loved my character. But he married me to save me from a difficult situation. He got stuck. He's a very nice man, and I love him, but we have nothing in common. Because my marriage is illegal. I can't destroy someone else's home to build my own."

In an interview with Telly Talk, Rakhi had spoken about the 'difficult situation' she was in. She said in Hindi, "I was stuck in a bad situation, someone was going to kidnap me at gunpoint, my mother knows about this goon. Ritesh and I were talking and he really liked me, and I was looking for someone to marry to get away from the goon."

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant says husband Ritesh married her after goon threatened to kidnap her at gunpoint

She continued, "Ritesh agreed to marry me. I began preparations for the wedding, but he didn't show up. When he finally decided to come, a few reporters found out about our wedding, and Ritesh escaped from the back-room of the hotel where our wedding took place." On a lighter note, she joked that she'd happily stay on as Ritesh's second wife if the law allows it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakhi sawant's husband rakhi sawant rakhi sawant wedding bigg boss 14 bigg boss

Related Stories

Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla to make him 'interesting' on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla to make him 'interesting' on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi says her ‘love-lapata’ with Abhinav was encouraged by Rubina

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:47 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14 only after getting a go-ahead from him and his wife Rubina Dilaik.
READ FULL STORY
Rakhi Sawant married Ritesh in 2019.
Rakhi Sawant married Ritesh in 2019.
tv

Rakhi Sawant wouldn’t have married Ritesh if she knew about his wife and child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant said that her husband, Ritesh, hid from her that he was already married with a child. She added that she would not have married him if she had known about his wife and child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rakhi Sawant hints at a 'divorce', says marriage with Ritesh is 'illegal'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:23 PM IST
  • Hinting at a divorce, Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant has said that her marriage to her mystery 'husband' Ritesh is illegal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya with his fiancee Disha Parmar.
Rahul Vaidya with his fiancee Disha Parmar.
tv

Rahul Vaidya wraps his 'pawri' with Disha Parmar to meet with Aly Goni. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni's friendship was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 14. Although the show is over, Rahul and Aly's bond remains unaffected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla to make him 'interesting' on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla to make him 'interesting' on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi says her ‘love-lapata’ with Abhinav was encouraged by Rubina

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:47 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14 only after getting a go-ahead from him and his wife Rubina Dilaik.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's relationship strengthened on Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's relationship strengthened on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav reveals why he and Rubina wanted divorce: 'I forgot to bring her coffee'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:50 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla opened up on why his marriage with Rubina Dilaik hit a rough patch, with them contemplating divorce before coming on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin spotted at the aiport.(Varinder Chawla)
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin spotted at the aiport.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Aly Goni, Jasmin headed to his Jammu home weeks after his sister welcomed a girl

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:40 AM IST
  • Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted at the airport on their way to his Jammu home. The lovebirds were seen posing for the paparazzi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla partied with their friends.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla partied with their friends.
tv

Abhinav, friends throw a surprise welcome party for Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:57 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik was in for a surprise as her friends and husband Abhinav Shukla threw a party for her, without her knowledge. In videos that are online, her surprise is evident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on an outing together.(Varinder Chawla)
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on an outing together.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Jasmin: 'Rahul snatched Aly from me, they are sending kisses to each other'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:08 AM IST
  • During a live session on Instagram, Jasmin Bhasin said jokingly that Aly Goni cannot sleep without Rahul Vaidya and they keep chatting throughout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant married Ritesh in 2019.
Rakhi Sawant married Ritesh in 2019.
tv

Rakhi Sawant wouldn’t have married Ritesh if she knew about his wife and child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant said that her husband, Ritesh, hid from her that he was already married with a child. She added that she would not have married him if she had known about his wife and child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A peek into Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's Bandra home.
A peek into Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's Bandra home.
tv

Here is a look at Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's simple and serene abode

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:18 AM IST
  • As Karan Singh Grover turns 39 on Tuesday, here is a sneak peek into his personal abode where he lives with his actor wife Bipasha Basu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married in June.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married in June.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya shares why he proposed to Disha Parmar on national TV

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, who asked Disha Parmar to marry him on national television, said that she had always wanted a 'grand' proposal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankit will make his Bollywood debut with Banaras Vanilla.
Ankit will make his Bollywood debut with Banaras Vanilla.
tv

Ankit Siwach: The term star has become metaphorical. It doesn’t lift or push down skills

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Gone are the days when superstars could put on any kind of performance on screen and continue to enjoy larger-than-life popularity, feels the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on an outing together.(Varinder Chawla)
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on an outing together.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Aly Goni enjoys date night with Jasmin Bhasin after Bigg Boss 14 finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who fell in love during Bigg Boss 14, went on a date a day after the finale. See photos here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Rubina Dilaik reveals if she's forgiven Rakhi Sawant for hitting on Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:26 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik, who lashed out against Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14 after Rakhi made advances at her husband, Abhinav, has revealed if she has forgiven her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma snapped at the swarming paparazzi.(Varinder Chawla)
Kapil Sharma snapped at the swarming paparazzi.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Kapil Sharma snaps at paparazzi as they rush to photograph him on wheelchair

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • Kapil Sharma angrily lashed out at the paparazzi for hounding him as he exited the airport on a wheelchair. They objected to him swearing at them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shekhar Suman rose to popularity in the 1990s, on television.
Shekhar Suman rose to popularity in the 1990s, on television.
tv

Shekhar Suman hits back at troll who questioned how he could afford lavish home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:28 PM IST
  • Actor Shekhar responded to a troll who asked him how he could afford such a luxurious house. Shekhar had shared images of his Mumbai home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP