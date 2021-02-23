Rakhi Sawant hints at a 'divorce', says marriage with Ritesh is 'illegal'
- Hinting at a divorce, Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant has said that her marriage to her mystery 'husband' Ritesh is illegal.
Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant has said that her marriage with an NRI named Ritesh is 'illegal'. Rakhi throughout the recently concluded season of Bigg Boss spoke about Ritesh, but his identity remained a mystery.
While Rakhi and her family insisted that Ritesh is a real person, many believed the 'mystery husband' narrative to be a publicity stunt. Rakhi chose to leave the show with ₹14 lakh, thereby removing herself from contention for the big prize, which eventually went to Rubina Dilaik on Sunday's finale.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rakhi hinted at 'divorce' proceedings while speaking about Ritesh. She said that before entering the show, she was 'broken from the inside'. She continued in Hindi, "My marriage issues were going on... The divorce... My husband left me on the day of our wedding. He said he didn't want to face the media. My mother was undergoing chemotherapy."
Rakhi said that she overcame those 'traumas', but added that she doesn't see a future with Ritesh. On the show, she said that Ritesh was already married, and had a child.
Asked about when she'll introduce the world to Ritesh, she said, "Let me meet him first. I don't yet know how he has reacted to all that I said about him on the show. I don't want to ruin his life, he should live happily with his wife. He loved me, he loved my character. But he married me to save me from a difficult situation. He got stuck. He's a very nice man, and I love him, but we have nothing in common. Because my marriage is illegal. I can't destroy someone else's home to build my own."
In an interview with Telly Talk, Rakhi had spoken about the 'difficult situation' she was in. She said in Hindi, "I was stuck in a bad situation, someone was going to kidnap me at gunpoint, my mother knows about this goon. Ritesh and I were talking and he really liked me, and I was looking for someone to marry to get away from the goon."
Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant says husband Ritesh married her after goon threatened to kidnap her at gunpoint
She continued, "Ritesh agreed to marry me. I began preparations for the wedding, but he didn't show up. When he finally decided to come, a few reporters found out about our wedding, and Ritesh escaped from the back-room of the hotel where our wedding took place." On a lighter note, she joked that she'd happily stay on as Ritesh's second wife if the law allows it.
