Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant says husband Ritesh married her after goon threatened to kidnap her at gunpoint
- Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has said that her husband Ritesh is real, and that he agreed to marry her after a gangster threatened to kidnap her at gunpoint.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has said that her husband, Ritesh, married her under unusual circumstances, after some goon tried to kidnap her 'at gunpoint'. Ritesh's identity remained one of the enduring mysteries of the show.
In an interview after the grand finale on Sunday, Rakhi spoke about Ritesh, and said that they haven't been in contact since their hush-hush wedding in 2019.
In an interview to TellyTalk, she said in Hindi, "I was stuck in a bad situation, someone was going to kidnap me at gunpoint, my mother knows about this goon. Ritesh and I were talking and he really liked me, and I was looking for someone to marry to get away from the goon."
She continued, "Ritesh agreed to marry me. I began preparations for the wedding, but he didn't show up. When he finally decided to come, a few reporters found out about our wedding, and Ritesh escaped from the back-room of the hotel where our wedding took place."
Rakhi said that after that, the lockdown was imposed, and Ritesh went his way. "Everything happens for a reason. He could have taken advantage of me, but he never did. He did hide a major detail from me," Rakhi said, referring to the revelation that Ritesh was already married and had a child.
Rakhi, who walked away with ₹14 lakh on the show, said in another interview that she would like to use the money for her mother's medical treatment, as she'd gone bankrupt before entering the show.
Also read: Post Bigg Boss 14 Rakhi Sawant says she wants to have a baby: 'I don't need a Vicky Donor for my child, I want a father'
While Rakhi, her mother, and her brother have insisted that Ritesh is real, he hasn't made a public appearance yet. Comedian Bharti Singh recently became the first person outside Rakhi's immediate family to confirm that Ritesh exists.
