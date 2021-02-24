Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh step out for a dinner outing, hold hands while crossing the road. See pics
- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are seen holding hands as they cross a road to reach a Bandra eatery in Mumbai. Check out pics and videos.
Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted in Bandra, during a dinner outing on Tuesday. On one of the videos now online, Deepika was seen talking to a few people outside an eatery before Ranveer joined them. Soon, they headed towards their car.
In one video, Deepika and Ranveer were seen holding hands as they walked from their car towards the food joint, crossing a small road in the process. Deepika led the way and Ranveer walked faster to meet her footsteps and hold her hands.
They wore matching black outfits for the outing Tuesday night. Another video showed Ranveer leading the way for his lady love, Deepika as they got out of their car and headed towards the eatery.
Deepika and Ranveer got married in November 2018 at Italy’s Lake Como. They were joined by close family members and friends for the celebrations.
Soon after their wedding, Ranveer had told Filmfare, “She is so gharelu...I love it...I love it. I am telling you I am going to be the husband of the millennium. I am going to glide and breeze through it." He also revealed the three things Deepika banned him from doing again: “Staying out of the house till too late, leave the house without eating and miss her calls."
On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will soon be seen together, as wife and husband, in Kabir Khan's sports drama, 83. This will be the fifth time they feature together onscreen, after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela Goliyon Ki Rasleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat . They were also seen in Homi Adajania's Finding Fanny. Padmaavat was the only movie where they were not paired opposite each other. Reports also claim that Deepika may have special song in Ranveer Singh's Cirkus.
Also read: Renuka Shahane: 'I am so bad at auditions, I get rejected'
Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra’s upcoming project co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi while Ranveer has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, apart from 83 and Cirkus.
