Ranveer Singh says 'pawri hori hai' as a fan brings him gajar ka halwa. Watch video

Actor Ranveer Singh has hopped on the Pawri hori hai bandwagon. A video has landed on the internet, which shows the actor with a fan and a box of gajar ka halwa.

In the video, Ranveer can be seen holding a box and a spoon, as he says: "Yeh hamara gajar ka halwa hai, yeh hum hain aur yeh hamari pawri ho ri hai (this is our gajar ka halwa, this is us and we are having a party together)." As Ranveer begins speaking, another girl joins him. While she had a mask on, he isn't wearing one.

A host of Indian celebs have joined the viral #pawrihorihai trend, started after a Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen posted a video with her friends as they were having fun on a road trip. Randeep Hooda, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer's wife, actor Deepika also joined the popular trend.

Deepika had shared a fan-made collage from her childhood, riding a wooden horse and used the pawri hashtag and caption. Sharing it, Deepika had written: "Who made this?"

Randeep had shared a video from the sets of his upcoming film, Inspector Avinash while Shahid posted an adaptation of the same trend from a shoot. The video opened with a man introducing Shahid and others as "ye mera star hai, ye hum hain, yaha pawri ho rahi hai (this is my star, this is all of us, we are having a party here)."

Ranveer will be seen seen next in Kabir Khan's 83. The film, which was scheduled to release last year in April, will now hit the screens on June 4.

In February last year, the actor was to begin shooting for Karan Johar's next, Takht. The multi-starrer which was also to star Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar, had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

