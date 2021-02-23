Ranveer Singh says 'pawri hori hai' as a fan brings him gajar ka halwa. Watch video
- Ranveer Singh is also part of the 'Pawri hori hai' internet trend. Watch this funny video in which he is partying with his gajar ka halwa and a fan.
Actor Ranveer Singh has hopped on the Pawri hori hai bandwagon. A video has landed on the internet, which shows the actor with a fan and a box of gajar ka halwa.
In the video, Ranveer can be seen holding a box and a spoon, as he says: "Yeh hamara gajar ka halwa hai, yeh hum hain aur yeh hamari pawri ho ri hai (this is our gajar ka halwa, this is us and we are having a party together)." As Ranveer begins speaking, another girl joins him. While she had a mask on, he isn't wearing one.
A host of Indian celebs have joined the viral #pawrihorihai trend, started after a Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen posted a video with her friends as they were having fun on a road trip. Randeep Hooda, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer's wife, actor Deepika also joined the popular trend.
Deepika had shared a fan-made collage from her childhood, riding a wooden horse and used the pawri hashtag and caption. Sharing it, Deepika had written: "Who made this?"
Randeep had shared a video from the sets of his upcoming film, Inspector Avinash while Shahid posted an adaptation of the same trend from a shoot. The video opened with a man introducing Shahid and others as "ye mera star hai, ye hum hain, yaha pawri ho rahi hai (this is my star, this is all of us, we are having a party here)."
Ranveer will be seen seen next in Kabir Khan's 83. The film, which was scheduled to release last year in April, will now hit the screens on June 4.
In February last year, the actor was to begin shooting for Karan Johar's next, Takht. The multi-starrer which was also to star Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar, had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
Dharmendra's fans are concerned after he says he has been feeling sad lately
Kareena Kapoor, newborn baby get discharged from hospital, leave for home
Happy birthday Bhagyashree: When Salman refused to kiss her for 'hot' photos
Mira Rajput reveals story behind the scar on her forehead and how she got it
Priyanka Chopra is full of love as husband Nick Jonas shares new pics. See here
Adhyayan on suicide rumours: 'If I died, who is talking to you? My ghost?'
- Calling the media reports of his 'suicide' 'shameless', Adhyayan Suman says it left his mom and himself, shocked. Earlier, his father Shekhar Suman had also reacted the reports.
Janhvi, sister Khushi spotted at airport ahead of Sridevi's death anniversary
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor were seen at the Mumbai airport. Both the girls were dressed casually and posed for the camera. See their pictures here.
Kangana responds to Swara's 'item number' barb, calls her 'B-lister sepoy'
- Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Swara Bhasker posted a video of her performing a dance number in the film Rajjo, calling it an 'item number'.
Tanuj Virwani thought he was ‘unemployable’ after his initial films flopped
- Tanuj Virwani said that he felt 'unemployable' after his initial films did not do well, as no one wanted to cast him. The success of Inside Edge turned things around for him.
Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek gets a release date, film to release on September 17
- Anubhav Sinha's Anek, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, will be out on September 17. The film marks their second collaboration after Article 15.
Rajkummar Rao remembers 'dearest' Sushant Singh Rajput on Kai Po Che anniversary
Anupam Kher clarifies viral photo, says 'it is not me'
Happy Birthday Purab Kohli: I've been on four projects back-to-back in four different parts of the world
Mira reveals who wins fights between her and Shahid, his 'most annoying habit'
- Mira Rajput fielded questions about her husband Shahid Kapoor and losing pregnancy weight in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.
