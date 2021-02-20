IND USA
bollywood

83 and Shershaah release dates revealed, Neha Kakkar opens up about body image issues

  • From the release dates of Ranveer Singh's 83 and Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah being revealed to Neha Kakkar talking about dealing with anxiety, here are top entertainment news stories.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:43 AM IST

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani film Shershaah to hit theatres in July

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's upcoming war film Shershaah will hit theatres on July 2. Producer Karan Johar announced the release date on Twitter along with two posters of the film featuring Sidharth as Captain Vikram Batra.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares shirtless pic to reveal Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui release date, Varun’s comment takes the cake

Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed the release date of his film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui along with a shirtless picture of himself. The film will release on July 9 this year.

Ranveer Singh announces 83 release date, film to hit the theatres on June 4

Ranveer Singh took to social media to unveil the release date of his much-awaited film, 83, in which he plays former cricketer Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will hit the theatres on June 4 this year.

Neha Kakkar opens up on getting anxiety before performances, says body image issues ‘disturbed’ her

Singer Neha Kakkar bared her soul during a recent episode of Indian Idol 12 and talked about getting anxiety. She made the emotional revelation after the performance of contestant Anushka Banerjee and said that she, too, would get nervous before performing on stage.

Bigg Boss 14: How Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia and Jasmin-Aly's love stories made headlines

If fights are central to reality TV show Bigg Boss 14, so are love stories. And true to its character, Bigg Boss 14 has not been any different. What is new, perhaps, is that couples have discussed matters of rather private nature on national television.

Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from an old magazine photoshoot.
bollywood

Priyanka shares a gem from old photoshoot, lets her hair and lips do the talking

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from a photoshoot she did for a magazine in 2018. It shows her posing in a white top.
Kangana Ranaut with her father.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut claims she was first Rajput rebel woman at 15 when she left home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut has revealed how her response ended her relationship with her father when he tried to slap her in order to make her study.
Mumbai Police booked an FIR against Vivek Oberoi for riding a bike without wearing a mask.
bollywood

FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike with wife

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:41 AM IST
An FIR was registered against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike with his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi on Valentine's Day in Mumbai. He was also fined with 500 for not wearing a helmet.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship for years.
bollywood

Rajkummar Rao's romantic birthday wish for Patralekhaa: 'My reason to smile'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Rajkummar Rao has wished Patralekhaa on her birthday with a sweet note on Instagram. Check out what he wrote about his girlfriend here.
Khushi Kapoor made her Instagram account public in December last year.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor drops new glam pics, Shanaya, Aaliyah Kashyap dub her a 'beauty'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:16 AM IST
  • Khushi Kapoor shared stunning new pictures of herself and lauding her were cousin Shanaya Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah.
Drew Barrymore hosted Priyanka Chopra on her show.
bollywood

Priyanka gets a compliment from Drew Barrymore: 'I loved you at first sight'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about her memoir, Unfinished. There, the actor-host showered Priyanka with compliments.
Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah will release in July.
bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani film Shershaah to hit theatres in July

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah will release on the silver screen on July 2. The film is a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra.
Vicky Kaushal has films such as Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Manekshaw biopic and Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama in his kitty.
bollywood

Vicky Kaushal joins 'Don't Rush' trend, shared a quirky dance video, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:10 AM IST
  • Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a dance video, featuring him and two others, as he joined the Don't Rush internet trend.
Kangana Ranaut with her father.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut claims she was first Rajput rebel woman at 15 when she left home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut has revealed how her response ended her relationship with her father when he tried to slap her in order to make her study.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.
bollywood

Ayushmann shares shirtless photo to reveal Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui release date

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:50 AM IST
  • Ayushmann Khurrana shared a shirtless picture to reveal the release date of his film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. It was Varun Dhawan's comment that stole attention.
Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from an old magazine photoshoot.
bollywood

Priyanka shares a gem from old photoshoot, lets her hair and lips do the talking

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from a photoshoot she did for a magazine in 2018. It shows her posing in a white top.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in 83.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh announces 83 release date, film to hit the theatres on June 4

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:35 PM IST
  • Ranveer Singh took to social media to unveil the release date of his much-awaited film, 83, in which he plays former cricketer Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will hit the theatres on June 4 this year.
Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan have starred together in films such as Agneepath and Krrish.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra says she's 'never depended' on a hero to elevate her career

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she has never relied on male co-stars to help elevate her career. "I have never needed to do a movie with a particular hero or a particular guy for my career to go forward," she said.
Kangana Ranaut has responded to derogatory comments made about her. (HT)
bollywood

Kangana slams minister who allegedly called her 'naachne gaane waali'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:55 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has slammed a minister who reportedly called her a 'naachne gaane waali (item girl)', calling him a 'fool' who has her confused with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been married since December 2017.
bollywood

Virat says spending time with Anushka is what 'matters at the end of the day'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:30 PM IST
  • Virat Kohli opened up about his relationship with Anushka Sharma and how she is his 'pillar of strength'. He said that they love spending quality time with each other.
Akshay Kumar in a still from Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re.
bollywood

Four of Akshay Kumar’s release announcements come as a breather for cinema halls

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re and Prithviraj, confirmed release date of actor Akshay Kumar’s films have been announced all at the same time.
