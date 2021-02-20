83 and Shershaah release dates revealed, Neha Kakkar opens up about body image issues

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani film Shershaah to hit theatres in July

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's upcoming war film Shershaah will hit theatres on July 2. Producer Karan Johar announced the release date on Twitter along with two posters of the film featuring Sidharth as Captain Vikram Batra.

(Read full story here)

Ayushmann Khurrana shares shirtless pic to reveal Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui release date, Varun’s comment takes the cake

Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed the release date of his film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui along with a shirtless picture of himself. The film will release on July 9 this year.

(Read full story here)

Ranveer Singh announces 83 release date, film to hit the theatres on June 4

Ranveer Singh took to social media to unveil the release date of his much-awaited film, 83, in which he plays former cricketer Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will hit the theatres on June 4 this year.

(Read full story here)

Neha Kakkar opens up on getting anxiety before performances, says body image issues ‘disturbed’ her

Singer Neha Kakkar bared her soul during a recent episode of Indian Idol 12 and talked about getting anxiety. She made the emotional revelation after the performance of contestant Anushka Banerjee and said that she, too, would get nervous before performing on stage.

(Read full story here)

Bigg Boss 14: How Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia and Jasmin-Aly's love stories made headlines

If fights are central to reality TV show Bigg Boss 14, so are love stories. And true to its character, Bigg Boss 14 has not been any different. What is new, perhaps, is that couples have discussed matters of rather private nature on national television.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON