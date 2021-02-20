83 and Shershaah release dates revealed, Neha Kakkar opens up about body image issues
- From the release dates of Ranveer Singh's 83 and Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah being revealed to Neha Kakkar talking about dealing with anxiety, here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories:
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani film Shershaah to hit theatres in July
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's upcoming war film Shershaah will hit theatres on July 2. Producer Karan Johar announced the release date on Twitter along with two posters of the film featuring Sidharth as Captain Vikram Batra.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares shirtless pic to reveal Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui release date, Varun’s comment takes the cake
Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed the release date of his film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui along with a shirtless picture of himself. The film will release on July 9 this year.

Ranveer Singh announces 83 release date, film to hit the theatres on June 4
Ranveer Singh took to social media to unveil the release date of his much-awaited film, 83, in which he plays former cricketer Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will hit the theatres on June 4 this year.

Neha Kakkar opens up on getting anxiety before performances, says body image issues ‘disturbed’ her
Singer Neha Kakkar bared her soul during a recent episode of Indian Idol 12 and talked about getting anxiety. She made the emotional revelation after the performance of contestant Anushka Banerjee and said that she, too, would get nervous before performing on stage.

Bigg Boss 14: How Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia and Jasmin-Aly's love stories made headlines
If fights are central to reality TV show Bigg Boss 14, so are love stories. And true to its character, Bigg Boss 14 has not been any different. What is new, perhaps, is that couples have discussed matters of rather private nature on national television.

FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike with wife
Rajkummar Rao's romantic birthday wish for Patralekhaa: 'My reason to smile'
Khushi Kapoor drops new glam pics, Shanaya, Aaliyah Kashyap dub her a 'beauty'
- Khushi Kapoor shared stunning new pictures of herself and lauding her were cousin Shanaya Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah.
Priyanka gets a compliment from Drew Barrymore: 'I loved you at first sight'
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani film Shershaah to hit theatres in July
Vicky Kaushal joins 'Don't Rush' trend, shared a quirky dance video, watch
- Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a dance video, featuring him and two others, as he joined the Don't Rush internet trend.
Kangana Ranaut claims she was first Rajput rebel woman at 15 when she left home
Ayushmann shares shirtless photo to reveal Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui release date
- Ayushmann Khurrana shared a shirtless picture to reveal the release date of his film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. It was Varun Dhawan's comment that stole attention.
Priyanka shares a gem from old photoshoot, lets her hair and lips do the talking
Ranveer Singh announces 83 release date, film to hit the theatres on June 4
- Ranveer Singh took to social media to unveil the release date of his much-awaited film, 83, in which he plays former cricketer Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will hit the theatres on June 4 this year.
Priyanka Chopra says she's 'never depended' on a hero to elevate her career
Kangana slams minister who allegedly called her 'naachne gaane waali'
- Kangana Ranaut has slammed a minister who reportedly called her a 'naachne gaane waali (item girl)', calling him a 'fool' who has her confused with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
Virat says spending time with Anushka is what 'matters at the end of the day'
- Virat Kohli opened up about his relationship with Anushka Sharma and how she is his 'pillar of strength'. He said that they love spending quality time with each other.
Four of Akshay Kumar’s release announcements come as a breather for cinema halls
